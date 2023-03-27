Harry Styles fans are convinced he manifested his kiss with Emily Ratajkowski

By Emma Kershaw

Harry and Emily were spotted kissing during a trip to Tokyo.

When Harry Styles was asked who his celebrity crush was way back in a December 2014 interview, he was clear on his answer: "Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl". Fast forward 8 years later, and the Watermelon Sugar singer has been filmed locking lips with Emily on the streets of Tokyo.

Harry admitted that Emily took his fancy all those years earlier, so when they were seen showing some PDA in March 2023, fans had some THOUGHTS. From theories that he manifested the whole thing to comments about Emily's resemblance to Kendall Jenner, there were a bunch of hot takes sweeping the internet.

Amanda Hirsch reshared the interview on her popular @notskinnybutnotfat Instagram account, writing: "Harry manifested this".

One person commented: "Then good for him. Dreams do come true." Another wrote: "See? Be careful what you wish for….. *Mine is Pedro Pascal*" A third said: "Good for him live your best single life king"

Are Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski dating?

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Over on Twitter, fans have been flooding the TL with reaction memes.

One person tweeted: "i never want to see that video of harry styles and emily ratajkowski again". Another commented: "i open twitter and the first thing i see is harry styles and emily ratajkowski just casually making out", alongside a meme of a woman biting on a laptop.

Even Lewis Capaldi weighed in on the situation by sharing a hilarious TikTok video reacting to the now-viral kissing clip. Soundtracked to his song 'How I'm Feeling Now', Lewis slowly zoomed into his face while pulling a shocked expression. Me too, Lewis. Me too.

While the kiss with Harry is certainly making some waves, Emily has previously made it clear that she isn't looking for anything serious at the moment following her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

"I've been trying to casually date and not get booed up, not get cuffed up and it's been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I'm seeing, because I don't necessarily want to know when they're going on another date," she said on the Jan. 26 episode of her podcast, High Low With Em Rata.

Emily added: "It's been really hard, because basically, any time I go on another date, everybody knows, so the other guys I'm dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult."

Whether or not Harry and Emily's relationship will publicly expand beyond the Tokyo kiss, only time will tell.

