Lana Del Rey getting knocked over during Super Bowl celebrations goes viral

12 February 2024, 12:28

Taylor Swift leads star-studded 2024 Super Bowl spectators

By Katie Louise Smith

"SOMEONE CHECK ON LANA DEL REY"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Has anyone checked on Lana Del Rey after that Super Bowl celebration? A video of Lana at the Super Bowl has gone viral after she was knocked over during celebrations for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last night (Feb 11), the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to claim their second Super Bowl win in two years, and Lana was in attendance alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Blake Lively and countless other celebrities.

But as the group inside Travis Kelce's suite celebrated the win, Lana ended up getting pushed over – and the cameras that were filming Taylor's reaction ended up capturing the entire thing. Now, memes are going viral and everyone can't get enough of the hilarious video.

READ MORE: Lana Del Rey shuts down claims Taylor Swift made her feel "uncomfortable" at the Grammys

Lan Del Rey getting knocked over in Super Bowl celebrations goes viral
Lan Del Rey getting knocked over in Super Bowl celebrations goes viral. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images, NFL on CBS via X

Lana was first spotted in the stadium after she greeted Taylor Swift from the seats just below the suite Taylor was sitting in. At some point later in the game, Lana ended up in the suite with Taylor, the Kelce family, the Swift family, all of Travis friends, and Taylor's friends.

When the Chiefs won the game in overtime, the suite absolutely erupted with everyone jumping, cheering and screaming. And right in the middle of camera shot was Lana who was seen covering her head to avoid any beer spilling on her before being knocked over by a man jumping beside her.

Ice Spice, who was standing next to her, also almost got knocked over, and Keleigh Teller almost dropped her phone out of the suite.

Thankfully, it looks like Lana ended up falling into a seat, and not actually to the floor. Neither Lana or anyone in the suite have commented on the hilarious celebration just yet but it looks like Lana was totally fine afterwards.

Read more Lana Del Rey news here:

WATCH: Netflix's One Day's Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod interview each other

Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod Interview Each Other | Netflix One Day | The Group Chat

Trending on PopBuzz

Usher Super Bowl memes: All the best reactions to his halftime show

Usher Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to his halftime show

Viral

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyonce

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

American Horror Story Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

AHS Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

American Horror Story

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Miley Cyrus predicted her Grammy win almost 15 years ago on Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus predicted her Grammy win almost 15 years ago on Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus

Australian Swifties are facing a new strict rule about friendship bracelets on the Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's Australian Eras Tour issues strict new rules for friendship bracelets

Taylor Swift

BST Hyde Park 2024: Stray Kids and Shania Twain amongst headliners

BST Hyde Park 2024: All the headliners, ticket prices and more

News

Does Taylor Swift write her own songs? Yes.

Here's every Taylor Swift song written solely by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift addresses critics who say she released too many albums

Taylor Swift responds to critics who say she releases too many albums

Taylor Swift

Lana Del Rey shuts down claims Taylor Swift made her feel "uncomfortable" at the Grammys

Lana Del Rey shuts down claims Taylor Swift made her feel "uncomfortable" at the Grammys

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

News

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

News

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News