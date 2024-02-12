Lana Del Rey getting knocked over during Super Bowl celebrations goes viral

By Katie Louise Smith

"SOMEONE CHECK ON LANA DEL REY"

Has anyone checked on Lana Del Rey after that Super Bowl celebration? A video of Lana at the Super Bowl has gone viral after she was knocked over during celebrations for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last night (Feb 11), the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to claim their second Super Bowl win in two years, and Lana was in attendance alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Blake Lively and countless other celebrities.

But as the group inside Travis Kelce's suite celebrated the win, Lana ended up getting pushed over – and the cameras that were filming Taylor's reaction ended up capturing the entire thing. Now, memes are going viral and everyone can't get enough of the hilarious video.

Lan Del Rey getting knocked over in Super Bowl celebrations goes viral. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images, NFL on CBS via X

Lana was first spotted in the stadium after she greeted Taylor Swift from the seats just below the suite Taylor was sitting in. At some point later in the game, Lana ended up in the suite with Taylor, the Kelce family, the Swift family, all of Travis friends, and Taylor's friends.

When the Chiefs won the game in overtime, the suite absolutely erupted with everyone jumping, cheering and screaming. And right in the middle of camera shot was Lana who was seen covering her head to avoid any beer spilling on her before being knocked over by a man jumping beside her.

Ice Spice, who was standing next to her, also almost got knocked over, and Keleigh Teller almost dropped her phone out of the suite.

Lana Del Rey gets knocked over during the #SuperBowl celebration in Taylor Swift's suite.



SOMEONE CHECK ON LANA DEL REY 😭 pic.twitter.com/59XglrXJ4m — Season Of Lana (@SeasonOfLana) February 12, 2024

SOMEONE SAVE LANA DEL REY 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SxKc9blAxJ — 💋 (@AG7Source) February 12, 2024

Thankfully, it looks like Lana ended up falling into a seat, and not actually to the floor. Neither Lana or anyone in the suite have commented on the hilarious celebration just yet but it looks like Lana was totally fine afterwards.

