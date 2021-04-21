Lizzo just shared an unedited naked picture for the best reason

By Jazmin Duribe

"Normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural."

Lizzo has shared a naked unedited photo on Instagram in the hope of "changing the conversation about beauty standards".

We all know and adore Lizzo here, right? Whether it's her hilarious TikTok videos, impeccable flute skills, or ability to live proudly and authentically, she can rarely ever put a foot wrong.

Well, on Tuesday (Apr 20), the 'Good as Hell' singer blessed us all with a completely natural Instagram photo and, yes, she was completely naked.

In the image, Lizzo is chilling on a large cushion holding a white mug. Refreshingly, she decided to go totally "au natural" without editing, makeup or clothing, which, in a world of incredibly edited celebrity images, is a welcome change.

Lizzo bared all in a naked photo. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, @lizzobeeating via Instagram

In the caption, Lizzo explained that her naked photo was in celebration of Taurus season and her partnership with Dove. She said: "I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie.. now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural – I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all."

Now, Lizzo is known for being an advocate for women being comfortable in their own skin and challenging notions of how a plus-size woman should dress or act. She actively fights against fatphobia and is always ready to challenge people if she needs to.

Last week, Lizzo called out people who had "co-opted" the body positivity movement, which was started by Black and ethnic minority women.

In response to an emotional TikTok video of someone tearfully admitting they couldn't understand why they couldn't just exist in their body, Lizzo replied: "Because now that body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies, and people are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls, fat people are still getting the short end of this movement.

"We're still getting shit on, we're still getting talked about, meme'd, shamed and no one cares anymore because it's like, 'Body positivity is for everybody.' Yes! Please use our movement to be positive about your body. Please use our movement to empower yourself that's the point, but the people who created this movement – big women, big brown and Black women, queer women – are not benefitting from the mainstream success of it."

She continued: "Our bodies are none of your fucking business. Our health is none of your fucking business. All we ask is that you keep that same energy with these medium girls that you praise. Keep the same fucking energy."