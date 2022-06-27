Lizzo pledges $1 million donation to abortion charities after Roe v Wade decision

By Jazmin Duribe

"Black women & women of colour have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one."

Lizzo and Live Nation have pledged to donate $1million from her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood.

On Friday (June 24), Roe v Wade – the landmark 1973 ruling that legalised abortion – was overturned by the US Supreme Court. That now means abortion rights can be determined by individual states unless Congress acts. Multiple states have already introduced restrictive new laws that would make it illegal to have an abortion unless conception has resulted from rape or incest.

The decision has prompted worldwide backlash from the public and protests. It's expected that the ruling will significantly affect people of colour, who already often face limited access to healthcare.

Now, Lizzo has pledged to donate $500,000 from her upcoming tour (Live Nation will be matching her donation) to Planned Parenthood, a charitable organisation that provides sexual health care in the US and worldwide, and Abortion Funds which aims to make it easier for all people to have access to abortions.

She tweeted: "I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood. Live Nation agreed to match – to make it 1 MILLION dollars. We are going to give proceeds to @AbortionFunds as well! Thank you!

"Black women & women of colour have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one. Go to http://lizzolovesyou.com to donate, sign the Bans Off My Body petition and sign up to volunteer and take action."

She added: "The most important thing is action & loud voices. @PPFA @AbortionFunds & organisations like them – will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban."

Lizzo hasn't been the only celeb using their platform following the devastating ruling, though. Billie Eilish, Lorde and Olivia Rodrigo all used their slots to call out the Supreme Court's decision.

