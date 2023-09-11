Olivia Rodrigo's grandfather predicted she would be a singer based on her birth chart
11 September 2023, 17:43
Olivia Rodrigo shares old footage of herself performing
Olivia Rodrigo was destined to be a performing artist from the day she was born.
Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about her birth chart and how her grandfather predicted that she would be a performing artist.
It's a well known fact that Olivia Rodrigo is a Pisces. She was born on the 20th of February, 2003 and she refers to herself as a "spicy pisces" in all of her social media bios. She also has many Pisces traits. Speaking to Vogue about the ways in which she's a typical Pisces this year, Olivia said: "I'm a Pisces to a tee. I'm super emotional, I'm musical and I love a swim."
Now, Olivia has revealed what she knows about astrology and why her grandfather reading her birth chart meant so much.
Discussing astrology with PopBuzz, Olivia confessed that she actually isn't that well-versed when it comes to star signs. She said: "I pretend like I'm really into astrology but I don't actually know anything beyond surface level."
However, her grandfather was a bit of an astrologer. She said: "My grandfather actually, he was really big into astrology. He could do everyone's charts and get really into the nitty gritty. The day that I was born, he held me in his arms - I was like a few hours old - and he did my chart and he said, 'Oh she's gonna be a performing artist'."
Olivia then added that her grandfather said: "That's what she's gonna love to do! And she's gonna be super emotional and she's gonna be a performing artist."
Olivia ended by saying: "I can't think of two better words to describe what I do. That makes me a believer in astrology."
So, there we have it! Astrology is real folks!
