11 September 2023, 17:43

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo was destined to be a performing artist from the day she was born.

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about her birth chart and how her grandfather predicted that she would be a performing artist.

It's a well known fact that Olivia Rodrigo is a Pisces. She was born on the 20th of February, 2003 and she refers to herself as a "spicy pisces" in all of her social media bios. She also has many Pisces traits. Speaking to Vogue about the ways in which she's a typical Pisces this year, Olivia said: "I'm a Pisces to a tee. I'm super emotional, I'm musical and I love a swim."

Now, Olivia has revealed what she knows about astrology and why her grandfather reading her birth chart meant so much.

Olivia Rodrigo's grandfather predicted she would be a singer based on her birth chart. Picture: PopBuzz, @oliviarodrigo

Discussing astrology with PopBuzz, Olivia confessed that she actually isn't that well-versed when it comes to star signs. She said: "I pretend like I'm really into astrology but I don't actually know anything beyond surface level."

However, her grandfather was a bit of an astrologer. She said: "My grandfather actually, he was really big into astrology. He could do everyone's charts and get really into the nitty gritty. The day that I was born, he held me in his arms - I was like a few hours old - and he did my chart and he said, 'Oh she's gonna be a performing artist'."

Olivia then added that her grandfather said: "That's what she's gonna love to do! And she's gonna be super emotional and she's gonna be a performing artist."

Olivia ended by saying: "I can't think of two better words to describe what I do. That makes me a believer in astrology."

Olivia Rodrigo performing on The Today Show. Picture: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

So, there we have it! Astrology is real folks!

