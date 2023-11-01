Olivia Rodrigo appears to tease snippet of new Hunger Games soundtrack single

Olivia Rodrigo fans think Rachel Zegler just confirmed she's on the new Hunger Games soundtrack. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Lionsgate/Alamy Stock Photos

By Sam Prance

Fans think you can listen to a snippet of Olivia Rodrigo's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes single now.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Has Olivia Rodrigo recorded a new single for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes? All signs point to yes.

Fans of The Hunger Games will already know that some pretty legendary artists have recorded music for the franchise. Over the course of the original four movies, stars including the likes of Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Lorde all made songs for the films. Jennifer Lawrence even reached Number 12 on the Hot 100 with Katniss' rendition of 'The Hanging Tree'.

Now, a new Hunger Games era is upon us and Rachel Zegler appears to have confirmed that Olivia Rodrigo has recorded the lead single for The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack. It also looks like Olivia has released a snippet of it.

READ MORE: The Hunger Games is being adapted into a stage play in London

Watch the trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Yesterday (Oct 31), Olivia's official fan page tweeted a phone emoji. Another fan account then tweeted the number "+1 (323) 622-7687" alongside emojis of clouds, a dove and an anatomical heart. If you call the phone number, a snippet of a brand new unreleased Olivia song plays. You can't hear Olivia sing but the production sounds moody and mysterious.

At first, fans wondered if Olivia was teasing an upcoming Guts deluxe album but the emojis seem to tie in with The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The dove could be a reference to songbirds and Viola Davis' new character Dr. Volumnia Gaul stores organs and dead animals in her laboratory.

To top it all off, Rachel Zegler, who plays the lead character of Lucy Gray in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, has liked the tweet of Olivia's number and Lionsgate have followed Olivia on Twitter.

Reacting, one fan tweeted: "Olivia Rodrigo being the New Hunger Games soundtrack girlie is like her cementing herself as the new supreme."

Listen to a snippet of the song below.

Olivia Rodrigo shares a snippet of a new song, reportedly part of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/SzwTas5T6Y — Olivia Rodrigo Stats (@statsrodrigo) October 31, 2023

the bird and rachel liking…

OLIVIA IS DROPPING A SONG FOR THE HUNGER GAMES BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES NOVEMBER 17TH pic.twitter.com/dlhsf8THbr — kie (@criminalplaza) November 1, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo being the New Hunger Games soundtrack girlie is like her cementing herself as the new supreme — not j*ss (@itsnotjess123) October 31, 2023

Who is on the The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes soundtrack?

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes comes out in cinemas on November 17th 2023, so we imagine that all will become clear very soon. As it stands, there's no information on who else is part of the film's soundtrack.

What do you think? Are you excited for the soundtrack?

