By Sam Prance

"Today I realized I will never look like this again…"

Selena Gomez is getting real about her relationship with her body image, how it's changed and how she feels about it now.

Fans of Selena Gomez will already know that the star regularly speaks out about her weight and how it fluctuates as a result of her lupus medication. Speaking about her body on TikTok live in 2023, Selena said: "I tend to hold a lot of water weight and that happens very normally. And then when I'm off of [the lupus medication], I tend to kind of lose weight."

Now, Selena has shared a post about her body and how it feels to realise that she will never look like she did 10 years ago.

Selena Gomez says she's "proud" of how her body has changed in the past 10 years. Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, @selenagomez via Instagram

Yesterday (Jan 23), Selena took to her Instagram stories to post an old photo of herself wearing a bikini 10 years ago. Selena captioned the photo: "Today I realized I will never look like this again…" The photo was taken when Selena was on holiday when she just 21 years old.

Selena then posted a photo of herself in a bikini from January 2023 immediately afterwards. She wrote: “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me."

The second photo was taken when Selena celebrated the New Year in 2023. People trolled Selena over her weight online but she clapped back by saying: "I love my body".

Selena Gomez at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards. Picture: Getty

Selena also clapped back at people who were commenting on her weight in a viral TikTok video in 2022. She said: "Honestly I don't care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway. You're too small. You're too big. That doesn't fit."

She ended by saying: "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am."

