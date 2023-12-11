Selena Gomez reveals she's had botox

11 December 2023, 16:27

Selena Gomez sings Love You to Love Me in TikTok video

By Sam Prance

Selena Gomez opened up about the cosmetic surgery she's had done after confirming that she's dating Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez has revealed that she's had botox.

Last week (Dec 8), Selena sparked headlines when she confirmed rumours that she was dating producer Benny Blanco. The news was reported by Instagram account @popfactions in November and Selena verified that it was true in the comments.

However, multiple people started criticising Selena's relationship under the post. Selena then defended her boyfriend and touched on her beauty routine in the process.

Selena Gomez reveals she's had botox
Selena Gomez reveals she's had botox. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taking to the comments, one person wrote "He is so unhandsome" in reference to Benny. Someone then came for Selena specifically. They wrote: "remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain." Clapping back, Selena said: "Hahahaha I've had botox baby girl".

This appears to be the first time that Selena has admitted to having cosmetic surgery.

Elsewhere, Selena shut down people suggesting that she shouldn't be with Benny. In a series of comments, Selena wrote: "He is my absolute everything in my heart" and "he's still better than anyone i've ever been with".

Selena's comments quickly went viral and she deleted them soon afterwards.

Selena and Benny have previously worked together on hit songs including 'Same Old Love', 'Kill Em With Kindness' and 'Single Soon'.

Selena Gomez has since deleted her Instagram comments
Selena Gomez has since deleted her Instagram comments. Picture: @selenagomez via Instagram

Selena is now one of many celebrities of her generation who's been candid about their relationship with cosmetic surgery.

In September this year, Ariana confessed: "Full transparency as a beauty person, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years and botox." She then revealed that she's stopped getting work done in recent years.

