Taylor Swift 1989 release time: Here's what time Taylor's Version comes out in your country

By Katie Louise Smith

1989 (Taylor's Version) will be released on Friday 27th October. Here's when it comes out in your country.

After a long wait, Taylor Swift is hours away from releasing 1989 (Taylor's Version) but what time does it come out in your country?

1989 (Taylor's Version) is set to be one of Taylor's biggest re-recordings, as she releases her own versions of the undeniable bangers 'Blank Space', 'Style' and 'Shake It Off'. And it'll be released on October 27th – 9 years to the day since she released the original version of the album.

For the first time in Taylor's Version 'From the Vault' history, there will be no collaborators on any of the vault tracks. There's brand new 5 vault tracks in total, plus 'Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version)' which will only be available on the tangerine vinyl version of the album.

So, for those wanting to be among the first to listen when the album drops, here's exactly when 1989 (Taylor's Version) is set to drop in your country.

What time is 1989 (Taylor's Version) released?

Taylor Swift 1989 release time: Here's what time Taylor's Version comes out in your country. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Republic Records

What time does 1989 (Taylor's Version) come out?

Much like the previous album releases, 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be released at midnight ET (00:00 AM ET), on Friday 27th October. It will drop everywhere at once, which means it will become available to Swifties all over the world at the corresponding time in your country.

Spotify's release countdown will also confirm what time the album will drop on your personal Spotify account. If you need clarification of the time in your timezone, here's a handy list...

Here's when 1989 (Taylor's Version) is released in your country:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Thursday 26th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Thursday 26th) (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM

Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 1:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM

China - 12:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)

Hong Kong - 12:00 PM

Singapore - 12:00 PM

Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 3:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 5:00 PM

For more timezones, find your exact release time here.

Taylor Swift performs the 1989 era on the Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

1989 (Taylor's Version) tracklist: How many From The Vault songs are on the album?

After a stressful day or two trying to crack Taylor's most complicated vault teaser yet, the titles for the five From The Vault tracks were revealed:

'"Slut!"' 'Say Don't Go' 'Now That We Don't Talk' 'Suburban Legends' 'Is It Over Now?'

With only five new songs, the 1989 (TV) vault is now the shortest vault in her re-recording journey. It's also the first to feature zero collaborators.

See the full tracklist for 1989 (Taylor's Version) here:

'Welcome to New York' 'Blank Space' 'Style' 'Out of the Woods' 'All You Had to Do Was Stay' 'Shake It Off' 'I Wish You Would" 'Bad Blood' 'Wildest Dreams' 'How You Get the Girl' 'This Love' 'I Know Places' 'Clean' 'Wonderland' 'You Are In Love' 'New Romantics' '"Slut!"' 'Say Don't Go' 'Now That We Don't Talk' 'Suburban Legends' 'Is It Over Now?'

'Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version)' will only be included on the exclusive tangerine vinyl version of the album. It's unclear if the song will be made available on streaming.

