By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift is releasing her Eras Tour concert film in cinemas in North America. Here's how to get tickets.

It's finally been confirmed: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been turned into a concert film, and it's set to be released in AMC cinemas across North America in October 2023.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the Eras Tour concert film will give fans the chance to see Taylor up-close during the show, like you're right on stage with her, alongside incredible new camera angles that haven't yet been captured by livestreams from fans in the front rows and the nosebleeds.

The concert film, which is 2 hours and 45 minutes long, will be screened in participating cinemas across North America only. That means international fans will unfortunately not be able to experience it on the big screen... yet.

Here's everything you need to know about tickets, prices and locations of where you can watch the Eras Tour on the big screen.

How to get tickets to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie in cinemas

Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film: Tickets, prices and show times. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

How much are cinema tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie?

Ticket prices for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film are as follows:

Adults: $19.89 (plus tax)

Children (age 2-12): $13.13 (plus tax)

Seniors (age 60+): $13.13 (plus tax)

The prices listed above are for standard screenings. For Dolby Cinema and Imax showings, they may increase. Tickets are available to buy at AMC Theatres and Fandango now.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie cinema locations and timings:

Demand to see Taylor's Eras Tour on the big screen will be massive. To prepare for the huge amount of fans wanting to see the show, AMC have stated that the film will play at EVERY SINGLE ONE of its U.S. locations at least FOUR TIMES a day, four days a week.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film will be shown on the following four days in AMC cinemas across the US:

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

According to the AMC Theatres website, it looks like showings at some theatres in major locations will be every half hour, starting at 6:00pm:

6:00pm

6:30pm

7:00pm

7:30pm

8:00pm

8:30pm

9:00pm

9:30pm

10:00pm

10:30pm

On top of that, Cinemark in the U.S., Cineplex in Canada and Cinepolis in Mexico (on sale Sept. 1) will also be showing the Eras Tour concert film. (Per Variety)

It's currently unclear how long it will stay in cinemas. We will update this article when that information becomes available.

Will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie be available online?

Not yet – it looks like the Eras Tour film will be a theatrical release, but that doesn't mean it won't come to streaming once Taylor has completed the tour in full.

The final Eras Tour date is November 23rd 2024. It's not confirmed, but it's possible that the full Eras Tour concert film may come to streaming by December 2024. We'll update this article as updates come in.

Will Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film be released across the rest of the world?

Unfortunately, no announcement has been made yet in regards to the concert film being released internationally.

So far, the concert film will only be released in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. This is likely because Taylor has yet to tour South America, Asia, Australia and Europe. Fans will have to wait until she has completed her next batch of live shows to see the Eras Tour on the big screen.

Taylor's South American leg begins in Argentina on November 9th 2023 and ends in Brazil on November 26th. She will then play in Japan and Australia in February 2024, and Singapore in March 2024. Her European leg begins in France on May 9th and ends in the U.K. on August 17th 2024.

It's likely the concert film will be released in those regions once she has finished those legs.

