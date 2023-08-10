Karlie Kloss spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the memes are out of control

By Katie Louise Smith

What happened between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss? Why did they fall out? Speculation about their friendship has resurfaced after Karlie was spotted sitting in the nosebleeds at the Eras Tour.

The final night of Taylor Swift's string of Los Angeles Eras Tour shows had some huge surprises and shocks for the Swifties in the audience. All new outfits, two God tier surprise songs, the 1989 (Taylor's Version) announcement and...Karlie Kloss?!

Yes, Taylor's former best friend Karlie Kloss was in attendance at the LA Night 6 show (spotted by @paulinatgm on TikTok). However, unlike almost every single celebrity who has been spotted at the Eras Tour over the past four months, Karlie did not step foot in the VIP tent on the floor of the stadium. It looks like she had tickets in the 'nosebleeds' and was sat amongst the Swfties in the crowd the whole time.

But why is this significant? And why are people losing their minds over her being there? Well, while it's never been discussed by Taylor or Karlie, it's been speculated that the two had a big falling out.

What happened between Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss?

Karlie Kloss spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the memes are out of control. Picture: Kevin Mazur/AMA2014/WireImage, @paulinatgm via TikTok

Why did Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss fall out?

If you were a Swiftie back in the early 2010s, you'll know full well just how inseparable Taylor and Karlie were in the following years. The duo became fast friends in 2012 after Taylor mentioned how much she loved her in a Vogue interview. Karlie replied and the rest is history.

The two went on to make appearances at events together, walk the catwalk together when Taylor performed at the Victoria Secret Fashion Show, and they even did a joint Vogue cover in 2015.

Karlie was also a key member of Taylor's squad during the 1989 era, appeared in the Bad Blood music video and popped up as a surprise guest on the 1989 World Tour a couple of times too. She attended Taylor's Fourth of July party in 2016, and wished Taylor a happy birthday in December 2016. Karlie wished Taylor happy birthday again in 2017. She also attended the Reputation tour in August 2018.

Taylor has not spoken about Karlie since then, but Karlie has fielded several questions about the status of their relationship.

During her 73 Questions segment with Vogue in October 2018, Karlie was asked if "everything cool with you and Taylor?" She replied: "The world needs to know? Well, Jennifer Lawrence was interested. Jen, don't worry, Taylor and I are still really good friends."

Speculation about their falling out began in late 2018 and spilled over into 2019. Again, nothing has ever been confirmed, denied or discussed, but fans believe it could be down to Karlie's friendship/association with Scooter Braun.

Taylor did not attend either of Karlie's two weddings to Joshua Kushner. Elle reports that she was unable to attend the first in 2018 due to her tour, and reported that Katy Perry and Scooter Braun had attended the second.

In August 2019, Karlie was seen in an Instagram photo posing on vacation with Scooter and a group of other people just months after Taylor issued a statement condemning Scooter and the sale of her masters.

Theories about their falling out popped up again in January 2021 when Taylor released 'It's Time to Go' on the deluxe version of Evermore.

Fans believed the lyrics may have alluded to Taylor's feelings towards her friendship with Karlie: "When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed / Not a twin from your dreams / She’s a crook who was caught."

And here is where we now find ourselves... with Karlie Kloss, sat in the nosebleeds at the Eras Tour. No VIP tent in sight.

Needless to say, fans have been screaming, crying and throwing up ever since.

reading the words "karlie kloss is at the eras tour" pic.twitter.com/tRXV7B6KGo — pao (@paolawrites) August 10, 2023

The way she had a dedicated guest room in Taylor’s nyc apartment and now she’s in the 300s Fjdjdkdkdkd does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes https://t.co/sXd4QK8dIi — maya 🪩 (@allmychampagne) August 10, 2023

“so karlie kloss is at the eras tour…and she’s sitting in the nosebleeds”

pic.twitter.com/FH0TVHxyyf — Ron🩵 (@midnightstrack2) August 10, 2023

adam sandler being in the VIP tent and karlie being in the bleachers has to be one of the funniest eras tour moments so far — eden ⎕ (@wisterriagrow) August 10, 2023

my friend’s reaction to karlie spotted in sofi💀 pic.twitter.com/gEqO49dW5c — swiftie struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) August 10, 2023

karlie has been desperately trying to look camp right in the eye for four years and tonight she is finally doing it i'm so happy for her — jess 🫶 (@jesshakeitoff) August 10, 2023

this is actually the most camp thing karlie kloss has done — stephanie (@nextleveIsteph) August 10, 2023

the whole section karlie’s in when taylor sang this lyric https://t.co/F5ZFKzhSeP pic.twitter.com/rV9CFLa7Qi — gabe (@____gabe__) August 10, 2023

“all of my enemies started out friends”

karlie kloss when everyone is staring at her:pic.twitter.com/G9zBHI3wy0 — joe🧃IS SEEING TAYLOR MILAN N2 (@notjosephalwyn) August 10, 2023

Has someone alerted Jennifer Lawrence of Karlie Kloss’s presence at the Eras Tour? — ًlara croft (@1989sFILMS) August 10, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence finding out that Karlie Kloss is at the fucking eras tour right now in the year 2023

pic.twitter.com/h4vELYs1uy — madi 🪩 HEARD BACK TO DECEMBER (@midnightsmadi) August 10, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence tried to investigate Karlie Kloss being at The Eras Tour on August 9

—“I looked for evidence” pic.twitter.com/2g3D2IZEvm — ashley (@biceplor) August 10, 2023

karlie kloss got to watch taylor announce 1989 TV but not me??? pic.twitter.com/HaEYKarpc3 — Ron🩵 (@midnightstrack2) August 10, 2023

Retweet if you had better seats to the eras tour than Karlie Kloss has — Britt🩷💜💙 (@brittt1322) August 10, 2023

Someone get Jennifer Lawrence on the landline...we need to hear her thoughts on this matter, immediately.

