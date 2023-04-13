Taylor Swift fans slam Starbucks over "gross" ex-boyfriends drinks board

Taylor Swift teams up with Captial One for The Eras tour presale

By Sam Prance

Starbucks have now released a statement in response to the backlash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Starbucks are facing backlash after one of their cafés sold a line of drinks that were inspired by Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends.

Last week (Apr 9), People reported that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had ended their relationship after six years together as a couple. According to a source, Taylor and Joe mutually decided to break up in March. They stated that Joe "struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public" and the pair realised they weren't the "right fit" for each other.

Taylor and Joe are yet to publicly comment on their split but the news has sparked many emotional reactions from fans on social media. Not only that but a Starbucks café has now referenced the split with a controversial one-off drinks menu.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans think she hinted at her breakup from Joe Alwyn with her Eras Tour setlist change

Taylor Swift fans slam Starbucks over "gross" ex-boyfriends drinks special. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, @misamericana via Twitter

Earlier this week (Apr 11), Taylor Swift fans noticed that a local Starbucks had created a new drinks menu in which the drinks are named after Taylor's exes. The "Which Taylor Swift ex are you?" features a popular Starbucks drink for Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, Tom Hiddleston, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Calvin Harris and Joe Alwyn respectively.

It didn't take long before a photo of the board went viral with many Swifties calling Starbucks out. In a hit tweet that's been liked over 35,000 times, one fan wrote: "this is so gross @starbucks wtf ???" Another added: "Starbucks is always at the scene of the crime when it comes to capitalizing off misogyny".

Others have suggested that the barista who wrote the board was likely a fan and defended them. One person wrote: "ppl wanting the barista fired in the comments. y’all r losers fr lmao because u know what it never was??? that serious".

Starbucks is always at the scene of the crime when it comes to capitalizing off misogyny https://t.co/fzjHppmJgw — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) April 11, 2023

LEAVE HER ALONE why are we regressing like 7 years in feminism before my eyes https://t.co/xOVVHRslKC pic.twitter.com/kq58BQIa7U — kat 🦇 (@alicenttpilled) April 12, 2023

@Starbucks I was so excited to try the new summer drink seeing all the Taylor eggs.Not anymore till this gets fixed I’ll just go to another coffee place, this is very disappointing to see. — roslyn | 21 | eras tour 04/01 💖 (@damienwytte) April 11, 2023

Also the way that they could have done eras (cause of the tour), or álbuns or songs but instead did exes 🤢 — Acrilex 🕰️ CADE O SPEAK NOW TV TAYLOOOR (@gabrielaribeli) April 12, 2023

ppl wanting the barista fired in the comments….😭y’all r losers fr lmao because u know what it never was??? that serious https://t.co/75Vi1XZ9EQ — grace (@lmaogracee) April 12, 2023

this is so obviously made by a fan of hers im crying https://t.co/H8pRqcfrUX — patrick dykeman (@pandorabox) April 12, 2023

Noticing the ongoing backlash to the drinks board, the official Starbucks Twitter account released a statement.

Responding to the original viral tweet, Starbucks wrote: "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This certainly doesn’t uphold our mission and values, and the sign been taken down by the store."

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This certainly doesn’t uphold our mission and values, and the sign been taken down by the store. — Starbucks Care (@StarbucksCare) April 11, 2023

As it stands, Taylor is yet to address the board. We shall update you if she does.

Read more Taylor Swift news here: