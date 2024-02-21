Apple Music launches Replay 2024 with your most played songs and artists every month

By Sam Prance

How to find your most played songs, artists and albums of January and the rest of the year on Apple Music.

Apple Music is officially upping their game by launching Replay 2024 with exact monthly breakdowns of your listening stats.

Ever since Spotify launched their iconic end of year Spotify Wrapped feature, Apple Music have done everything they can to try to compete with it. In 2019, Apple launched Apple Music Replay and they've since made the feature available to use all year long. Not only that but Replay tells people their most played albums as well as their most played songs and artists.

Now, Apple Music are making Replay even more user friendly. Replay 2024 is out now and it lets you see your most played songs, artists and albums of each month. Want to see how your listening habits vary throughout the year? Now, you can.

How do I get my Apple Music Replay 2024 stats for January?

Apple Music launches Replay 2024 with exact monthly updates and breakdowns. Picture: Apple Music

To get your Apple Music Replay 2024 stats and find out what your Top Songs, Top Artists and Top Albums of January 2024 are, all you have to do is follow these three simple steps.

1) Visit the Apple Music Replay website

2) Sign in to your Apple account

3) Click 'Get started'

A highlight reel then appears titled: 'This is your Replay.' Click "Jump In' to see your stats for January.

The stats you see are as follows:

1) The amount of minutes of music you listened to in January

2) Top Artists - Your Top 5 most played artists in January with the number of minutes you've listened to them.

3) Top Songs - Your Top 5 most played songs in January with exact play counts.

4) Top Albums - Your Top 5 most played albums in January with exact play counts.

On top of that, you can download sharable images of your Top Songs, Top Artists and Top Albums. You can even share them directly to social media.

Results for February and the rest of the months this year will pop up as and when each month ends.

Apple Music Replay 2024: How to find your most played songs, artists and albums of the year. Picture: Apple Music

How accurate is Apple Music Replay?

It's unclear exactly how accurate Apple Music Replay is. Apple Music lets users see the play counts of all their songs in the Apple Music desktop app and people have noticed that the play counts listed in the desktop app don't always match with the play counts listed in Apple Music Replay.

Nevertheless, the overall stats and rankings usually appear to be correct. You can add the Apple Music Replay playlists straight to your library and even find out your Apple Music stats for 2023 and 2022 as well.

What are your most played songs of the year so far?

