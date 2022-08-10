Euphoria's Angus Cloud reveals how he got the scar on his head

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Angus Cloud's head scar real? In 2013, Angus Cloud fell into a construction pit and almost died from his serious head injury.

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has opened about how he got the scar on the side of his head, and how he almost died from the very serious injury.

Until now, Angus has never actually spoken about his head scar, leading fans to speculate about how he got it. A skateboard accident? Brain surgery? Something else?

Angus' scar ended up being written into Euphoria, with the season 2 premiere explaining how Fez got the scar after accidentally getting smacked round the head by his grandmother's crowbar while trying to intervene in a confrontation.

In real life, Angus' personal story involves a 10-foot deep construction pit and a trip to a children's hospital that ultimately saved his life.

How did Angus Cloud get his head scar?

Angus Cloud shares the story of how he got his head scar. Picture: Barry King/Alamy Live News, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Speaking to Variety for a new cover story, Angus explains how he ended up with the very real scar on the side of his head.

In 2013, Angus was walking by himself in the dark after breaking off from a group of friends, when he accidentally fell down into a construction pit.

"I broke my skull on Friday the 13th," he told the publication. "I woke up 12 hours later at the bottom. I was trapped. I eventually climbed out after — I don’t know how long. It was hella hard to climb out, because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn’t, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain. But they wasn’t gonna find me down there. I found myself. Or God found me, whatever you want to call it."

Angus Cloud's head scar was written into Euphoria season 2. Picture: Getty

Angus also broke his fingers in the fall too. He pulled himself out of the 10-feet deep ditch, but he says he "didn’t feel no pain," adding: "I was in survival mode, you feel me?"

After escaping the pit, he got on a bus and went back to mum's house, where she immediately assumed he was high: "Because I was a kid! I was 14 or 15. She thought I was on drugs, ’cause my pupils was hella dilated. I was trying to tell her what happened, but I could only start a sentence — I couldn’t finish it. So I was like, ‘I’m just gonna go sleep in my bed.’"

Thankfully, Angus' mother didn't let him go to bed – a decision that ultimately saved his life.

"I would have died," Angus confessed. "She gave me some water, and I started throwing up hella mouthfuls of crimson red blood. Shit was crazy. So then my mama took me to the children’s hospital, and they saved my life.

"That’s what the scar’s from. They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull and — shit, sealed me back up, and that was that."

