Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says Faye is in love with Fez and jealous of Lexi

By Sam Prance

Everyone ships Fezco and Lexi in Euphoria season 2 but what about Faye and Fezco?

Chloe Cherry has revealed that Faye is in love with Fezco in Euphoria season 2 and jealous that he loves Lexi instead of her.

There's no denying that Fez and Lexi are Euphoria's fan favourite couple. Over the course of the past few episodes, we have seen the two characters gradually fall more and more in love with each other. Most of the relationships in Euphoria are toxic but Fexi genuinely care for each other (the way Fez supports Lexi's play!) and it's beautiful to watch their story unfold.

Lexi isn't the only character who's fallen for Fez though. Chloe Cherry says that Faye has romantic feelings for Fez as well.

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says Faye is in love with Fez and jealous of Lexi. Picture: HBO, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to Vulture about whether or not there are "romantic intentions" between Faye and Fez, Chloe explained: "He saved my life. Of course, I feel something for him... I imagine the reason she originally got away from living with her parents is by falling in love with Custer. And she thinks she’ll get away from Custer by falling in love with Fez."

Chloe then added: "She notices Fez is getting closer to Lexi and it makes her sad, because Fez was the first time in her life having anything solid and someone treating her well. Then she watches him want to be with somebody who has a better upbringing and was dealt better cards and there’s nothing she can do about it."

Chloe ended by saying: "Faye is learning that even when somebody helps you, it doesn’t always have to get romantic. Maybe she was used to that because it was always a safety net for her."

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry says Faye is in love with Fez and jealous of Lexi (2). Picture: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

In other words, Faye is jealous of Lexi and wishes that she was with Fez. Given that there are now theories that Faye could end up being inadvertently responsible for Fez's death in the Euphoria season 2 finale, it's perhaps best that they aren't together. That being said we'd love to see more of Faye.

What do you think? Would you ship Faye-co?

