Euphoria's Maude Apatow reveals Lexi's play was inspired by her real life

By Sam Prance

Lexi's Euphoria season 2 storylines are based on things that happened to Maude Apatow.

Maude Apatow has opened up about Lexi's Euphoria season 2 character arc and how her play was inspired by Maude's life.

Lexi really comes into her own in Euphoria season 2. After spending a lot of the first season in the shadow of her older sister Cassie, Lexi takes centre stage in Euphoria season 2. Not only does she have a budding new will-they-won't-they romance with Fez, but she also writes, directs and stages a school play based on the real lives of her and her high school peers.

Now, Maude has let slip that the plot involving Lexi's play was added to the show because Maude did the same thing IRL.

Euphoria's Maude Apatow reveals Lexi's play was inspired by her real life. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, Eddy Chen/ HBO Max/ The Hollywood Archive

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the play, Maude explained: "So Sam [Levinson] is great on the phone, and I wanted to call him when he was writing, just so we could brainstorm together different ideas of how the character could evolve. I thought it totally made sense for Lexi to be a theater kid."

She added: "I was in real life, and the play is loosely inspired by my senior year of high school. We had a student-produced, directed, and written show, and I was the producer, and I was like a tyrant. Yeah, so it's loosely based on a true event." We need to see this play and we need to see it now.

Euphoria's Maude Apatow reveals Lexi's play was inspired by her real life (2). Picture: HBO

Talking more about Lexi's characterisation, Maude said: "Sam and I have talked a lot about how we both are anxious in life, and being able to channel all of that anxiety and those feelings into making something and using it. I feel like my writing and my acting, that's what I do, and I think Sam also does that, and that's what Lexi does."

She continued: "Everything in her life is sort of chaotic, her sister and Rue, and she just channels all of that into making this perfect play and putting everything she has into it."

Bring on Part 2 of Lexi's play!

