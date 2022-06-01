Dominic Fike says Euphoria's Sam Levinson has given him the option to kill off his character Elliot

By Jazmin Duribe

"He was like, 'Whenever you want to go be a musician, dude, you let me know, I’ll kill you.'"

Dominic Fike has revealed that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has given him the option to have his character Elliot killed off.

The singer and actor joined the cast in Euphoria season 2 as the mysterious, guitar-playing Elliot. Elliot met Rue (played by Zendaya) at the New Year's party in episode 1 and the characters became friends after binging on drugs together. However, Elliot soon became involved in a love triangle with Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer).

Season 2 ended with Elliot playing Rue a song he had written about her and asking if they can still remain friends. She declined, but the door is pretty open for him to return in season 3. In fact, Dominic has already confirmed that we will "absolutely" be seeing more of Elliot in the third season.

However, Dominic has now admitted that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has given him the option to leave the show whenever he wants because he doesn't want Dominic to feel trapped by the role.

Dominic Fike says Euphoria's Sam Levinson has given him the option to kill off his character Elliot. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, HBO via Alamy

"Sam was always giving me the option to leave. He was like, 'Whenever you want to go be a musician, dude, you let me know, I’ll kill you,'" Dominic said in a recent interview with GQ.

Dominic is actually recording his second album and, before Euphoria aired, he'd actually planned to take a little break from acting. However, thanks to the success of the series, he's now got even bigger acting projects in the pipeline.

So will Elliot be killed off in season 3? Who knows, but if Dominic does return, it'll give him the chance to spend even more time with his girlfriend Hunter. The couple met on set and they're obsessed with each other. In fact, Dominic visited the Prada store in Manhattan eight times within four days to see Hunter's ads displayed in the shop’s windows because he missed her.

Aww.

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Speaking about how Hunter taught him how to cry on set, Dominic continued: "In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time.

"Some people fall in love, like, fucking months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction – it sped it up so fast. We just really got to know each other so quickly."

