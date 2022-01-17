23 hilarious memes that sum up Euphoria season 2 episode 2

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's all the best and funniest memes about Euphoria season 2, episode 2.

I know we're only two episodes into Euphoria season 2 at the mo but it's already proving to be even more of a banger than season 1, tbh.

Euphoria season 2 episode 2, titled 'Out of Touch', followed on from the events of the season premiere with Nate in hospital after being beaten within an inch of his life by Fez, with Cassie sweating about Maddy finding out that she had sex with Nate, and with Rue juggling her relationships with Jules and Elliot.

And the cherry on top of all of that? Everyone's new favourite Euphoria couple Lexi and Fez doing a polite amount of shy teenage flirting in the drinks aisle of his convenience store.

Just like last week's season opener, fans were out in full force tweeting along with the episode. Here's all the best and funniest reactions to Euphoria season 2, episode 2.

A summary of this entire episode.

new euphoria episode huh pic.twitter.com/IIgDh4ijeY — irene (villain era) (@enerianna) January 17, 2022

The Cassie, Nate and Maddy saga is STRESSING ME OUT.

As if this love (?) triangle couldn't get any more stressful, we've now got Nate fantasising about starting a family with Cassie, while also still texting Maddy. We've then got a guilt-ridden Cassie having an actual breakdown about the whole thing.

And then there's Maddy... Calling both Nate and Cassie? One after the other? And neither of them picking up? Cassie will simply not make it out of this mess alive, I fear.

i'm finna tell maddy about nate and cassie myself this is getting ridiculous — zae (@ItsZaeOk) January 17, 2022

cassie snitched on fez for an abuser who abused her best friend. pic.twitter.com/kbdIm1kgpu — ceo of #fezhive. (@problemsthots) January 17, 2022

Maddy: Nate sent me the most beautiful text msgs

Cassie: really #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/rDbG5yDKjB — Rubi🍒 (@mamarubi_) January 17, 2022

SHE FACETIME NATE AND CASSIE AND THEY BOTH DIDNT ANSWER OH YEAH SHE KNOWS #EuphoriaHBOMax #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/hkhTolG57S — andrew 🏹 (@_meh21) January 17, 2022

there’s nothing i can do for cassie… this whole relationship with nate and snitching on fez… it’s bad for her #Euphoria #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/T5Q58sNoew — 🏹 (@siriuslust) January 17, 2022

Lexi and Fez already have the fans in a chokehold.

Lexi and Fez catching feelings for each other? Didn't see it coming! Will it end in tears? Probably! But you know what, we're two episodes in and Lexi and Fez's back and forth is already promising to be one of season 2's most popular storylines.

The way Fez goes all soft and sweet when she shows up at his store? The way she just turned up in the middle of the night just so she could see him? They're in it now!

not fezco looking so nervous when he talked to lexi #EuphoriaHBO #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/76rSdS8fZH — lea (@playboishawtee) January 17, 2022

Lexi was perched in Fez’s store like she was security… she ain’t even bought nothing, traveled all the way there in the dead middle of the night just to catch a glimpse of him again GIRL GET UP — melv. (@manizegos) January 17, 2022

lexi was like “i’m taking ACTION for once in my life” and then just stood in that store the whole time like 🧍🏻‍♀️ — carey (@brokebackstan) January 17, 2022

fez gettin all smiley around lexi #euphoria pic.twitter.com/vLoQARVjt2 — It iz what it iz (@izzyraye_) January 17, 2022

Nate calling out his dad... Hate to love to see it.

I won't REST until that man is in jail. Cal Jacobs, you will be dealt with.

the only time i dont hate nate is when he’s calling out his nasty ass dad #euphoria #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/TWaVTxqsp5 — fuck nate jacobs (@localtoxicbitch) January 17, 2022

We have to protect Ashtray at all costs!

Although, judging by the way he's always ready to fight, shoot or hit someone with a hammer at any given second, he could probably handle himself against a grown man pretty well actually.

ashtray is ALWAYS ready — amanda (@amandabb__) January 17, 2022

This how ashtray be in the back room of that convenience store #EuphoriaHBO pic.twitter.com/ImG65WQL0D — Anna 🥥| Harvard music teacher ⏲🧊 (@strawbrry_Baek) January 17, 2022

Kat and Ethan at the bowling alley? Upsetting!

We're rooting for you! We're all rooting for you!!!

Ethan looking at kat having fun with maddy and jules after he invited her on bowling: #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/MGmtk4MuE4 — 𝚙𝚊𝚝︎❦ (@prollypatty) January 17, 2022

Rue strikes again.

When Rue finally spills everyone's business... it's over!

this town so lucky rue not sober bc she be knowing all their shit and she always high as hell #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/iIOThsr49r — addy: capri sun ♑︎ (@addyvision) January 17, 2022

rue gotta tell maddy that she saw cassie getting into nate’s truck 😭 #euphoria pic.twitter.com/ovjy0F7wEN — sage 🌿 (@counterfetts) January 17, 2022

In conclusion...

Honestly never thought I'd see McSteamy in this position. But here we are.

It’s been 6 minutes and someone is already eating ass #Euphoria — Angus Cloud (@anguscloud) January 17, 2022

