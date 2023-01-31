Emma Myers says a Wednesday and Enid romance is "possible" in season 2

By Sam Prance

Will Wednesday and Enid get together in Wednesday season 2? Emma Myers has an update.

Emma Myers has opened up about Wednesday season 2 and whether or not a Wednesday and Enid romance could happen.

Ever since Wednesday debuted on Netflix last year, people have shipped Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) with her roommate Enid (Emma Myers). As it stands, the show hasn't explored Wednesday and Enid's relationship in a romantic sense but some fans are convinced that there are hints that they may be more than just friends, and Jenna has even let slip that she ships them.

Now, Emma has officially addressed Wenclair and if it's possible that Wednesday and Enid will end up together in season 2.

Emma Myers says a Wednesday and Enid romance is "possible" in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Variety about whether or not she's seen the ongoing fan obsession with Wenclair on social media, Emma said: "I’m not on Twitter, and I’m not really on social media very much, but my sisters find it amusing to send me stuff. Fan art, tweets talking about it. My Instagram comments are flooded with it, and so are my DMs. So yeah, I have seen it."

Then when asked if a romance between the two iconic characters is on the cards for season 2, Emma replied: "Anything is possible in the show. We haven’t really spoken about direction at all, so I don’t really know what the game plan is for anything."

However, Emma then continued: "As far as love interests go for Wednesday, I feel like at least for a second season, she needs to take her season of singleness. She just had a whole fiasco with her men, she’s got to lay it off for a little bit."

Emma ended her comments by saying: "I would be deterred from dating anybody if I had gone through that."

In other words, Wednesday and Enid probably won't end up together in season 2 but it's still possible.

Jenna Ortega wishes Wednesday and Enid had ended up together. Picture: Netflix

Talking with TV Guide last year, Jenna added to the Wednesday and Enid romance theories by suggesting that Enid could be Wednesday's stalker. When asked who she thinks the stalker is, Jenna said: "Maybe Enid. Maybe Enid is just in love with Wednesday." She also told PRIDE: "In a perfect world, [Wednesday and Enid] would have been a thing."

Discussing whether or not Wenclair will become a couple with The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Miles Millar said: "We’re not gonna discount anything. Obviously, sometimes characters reveal themselves, which is the fun thing we love about television, that it’s an organic journey. So, we’re open to everything."

What do you think? Are Wednesday and Enid endgame?

