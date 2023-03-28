Bella Ramsey says she lost roles as a child after being told she didn't have the "Hollywood look"

By Katie Louise Smith

"Saying that to a child is so effed up... God Hollywood sucks."

With two juggernaut HBO TV shows under her belt, a growing list of critically acclaimed roles and calls for her to win an Emmy for her performance as Ellie in The Last of Us, Bella Ramsey is truly The Moment.

The actor got their big break after joining the cast of Game of Thrones as fan favourite Lady Lyanna Mormont at the age of 13, but Bella's acting career began years before that when they were just four years old.

Sadly, however, the young actor faced some pretty harsh comments from Hollywood casting directors at the start of her career in regards to her appearance. Bella has revealed that she was once turned away from a role because she didn't have the "Hollywood look".

Bella Ramsey opens up about losing role after director said they didn't have the "Hollywood look". Picture: Joseph Okpako/WireImage, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Last week (March 25), a clip of Bella speaking in an interview resurfaced on Twitter where the star discussed one of their first ever auditions.

While promoting Catherine Called Birdy, Bella recounted the story, saying: "I was told [in] one of my first auditions ever... The director really liked me but I didn’t get the part because I didn’t have the 'Hollywood look.'"

Adding air quotes to the "Hollywood look" comment, Bella went on to add: "That’s something that I’ve always found very interesting."

Reacting to the clip, one fan wrote: "Saying that to a child is so effed up… god hollywood sucks." Another added: "imagine being 6 or 7 and being told that still very sad."

It's unclear how old Bella was when that incredibly hurtful comment came her way, but as fans have now pointed out, she had the last laugh thanks to all her recent success.

It's not the first time Bella has opened up about the comments she's had to deal with about her appearance. Ahead of The Last of Us, Bella spoke candidly about the trolls within the gaming fandom that took issue with her casting because of her appearance and the fact that she didn't look like Game Ellie.

Speaking to GQ UK about the comments she was subject to after the casting announcement, Bella said: "You’re looking for a comment that’s more painful than the last one. I’d kid myself that I was doing it in jest."

"I wish I could say that I was confident enough [already] that it hasn’t affected me in any way, but it has."

