Bella Ramsey explains "uncomfortable" decision to join Emmy's actress category as a nonbinary actor

By Katie Louise Smith

"I don’t want the limitations in terms of the language in the categories to be a reason that nonbinary actors like me can’t be celebrated."

When the Emmy nominations are announced later this year, fans across the world are hoping to see Bella Ramsey's name on the list for their incredible work on The Last of Us.

Bella earned overwhelming – and well deserved! – praise for their performance throughout the series, but specifically for episode 8 where Ellie faces off against David, one the series most terrifying antagonists.

However, Bella has now revealed that they almost withdrew from Emmy consideration earlier this year due to the gendered categories. Bella identifies as nonbinary and now uses they/them pronouns. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bella opened up about feeling "uncomfortable" at the idea of fitting into either lead-acting race.

READ MORE: Bella Ramsey shares message to their younger self for Trans Day of Visibility

Bella Ramsey thought about withdrawing from Emmys consideration over gendered categories. Picture: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, HBO

In a new profile discussing the "fight to de-gender awards shows", Bella spoke to the publication about their decision to compete in the female-gendered categories in the upcoming award season.

"The categories at the moment feel extremely gendered with the language around them," Bella said. Speaking with TLoU co-creator Craig Mazin about potential alternatives, Bella later decided to go ahead and submit their work in the actress categories.

"I don’t want the limitations in terms of the language in the categories to be a reason that nonbinary actors like me can’t be celebrated," Bella continued. "And it can open up a conversation about how it feels—as long as I’m aware of the fact that it’s not ideal, but also that finding alternatives is really complex."

Bella added: "For [nonbinary and nonconforming people] to have a say and be part of those discussions and those conversations, that’s really important. I just hope there’s more space for nonbinary people to be recognized within [future] categories."

Fans have been calling for Bella Ramsey to win an Emmy for their performance as Ellie in The Last of Us. Picture: Getty

Bella is not the only actor who has faced these decisions recently. Earlier this year, Yellowjackets actor Liv Hewson, who is nonbinary, withdrew from Emmy consideration because of the gendered categories.

"There’s not a place for me in the acting categories," Liv told Variety. "It would be inaccurate for me to submit myself as an actress. It neither makes sense for me to be lumped in with the boys. It’s quite straightforward and not that loaded. I can’t submit myself for this because there’s no space for me."

The Crown's Emma Corrin and House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy, who are both nonbinary, have also spoken out about being nominated in gendered categories.

Speaking with E! News, Emma D'Arcy said: "When I was starting out, I really felt that I had to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry. It wasn't sustainable, and I stopped pretending. And weirdly at that point I got nominated for Best Actress for the Golden Globes, which is like beautifully ironic."

"It implies the space for trans people and gender non-conforming people is getting bigger all the time," they continued.

Emma Corrin also called for more inclusive, gender neutral awards, saying: "It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented."

