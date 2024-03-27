Joey King explains why The Kissing Booth is not a "stain on her career"
27 March 2024, 12:20
Joey King and Sabrina Carpenter do the 'Best Friends Kissing' TikTok trend
"It's not trying to be an Oscar-nominated movie or this critically acclaimed picture."
Listen to this article
One thing about Joey King: She will stand by The Kissing Booth movies and will never talk negatively about them!
Joey, who starred as Elle Evans in the popular Netflix trilogy, has long been a defender of the YA book adaptation, and has jumped to praise them after other certain cast members (*cough* Jacob Elordi) have expressed how much they disliked them.
Back in December 2023, after Jacob called the films "ridiculous" and revealed that he "didn’t want to make those movies," Joey responded in a very polite way. "I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way," she told Variety. "I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says."
Now, Joey has doubled down once again, explaining why the films will never be a "stain" on her career.
When asked by the E! News host why the films weren't a stain on her résumé, Joey responded: "Oh, that's a good question!"
"I think that when I think about those movies and how much joy they brought to so many people, I feel really proud," she continued. "I was also so young when I made them and it was such a like a dream to kind of be in a movie that were like my favourite kinds of movies back then."
"For example, like She's The Man was always one of my favourite movies, and this kind of reminded me of that."
Joey didn't mention anything about Jacob's previous quotes, but fans have been praising the next part of her response and comparing it to how Jacob speaks about the films.
"Kissing Booth knows what it is... It's not trying to be an Oscar-nominated movie or this critically acclaimed picture," she continued. "And I think that's the best part about it. It's meant for you to watch and just have fun, and just kind of melt into the world of colour and excitement."
