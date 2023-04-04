Taylor Lautner completely forgot "where the hell have you been, loca" was a line he said in Twilight

By Katie Louise Smith

"Bella, where the hell have you been, Loca?!" is now iconic – but Taylor Lautner doesn't even remember saying it.

One thing about the Twilight movies: They are ripe with meme-able moments, quotes and scenes. From "This is the skin of a killer, Bella" to that iconic baseball scene in the first movie and everything else in between, it's never ending.

Over 10 years after the final movie came out, fans are still finding hilarious new moments and turning them into memes. Case in point? Taylor Lautner's "Bella, where the hell have you been Loca?" line.

In the summer of 2021, the Twilight: New Moon scene where Jacob greets Kristen Stewart's Bella randomly became one of the most memed moments from the franchise. It's literally a throwaway line. Not important or pivotal to the movie in any way. But it became absolutely unescapable on almost every social media platform.

But while it's now weaved its way into internet and meme culture, it completely went over Taylor Lautner's head at first. In fact, when people started asking him to say it in real life, he forgot that it was actually a line from the movie.

Taylor Lautner completely forgot his viral Jacob meme was even a line from Twilight. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Summit Entertainment

During a Q&A at Comic Con Liverpool, Taylor answered a fan question from someone asking about the now iconic line.

"See, that whole thing I was kind of confused by. Because – I'm gonna sound like an old person here and I'm getting up there – I'm not on TikTok, I've not kept up with the times per say..." he explained. "And whenever this was, like a year or two ago, I would just start walking the streets and people would come up to me and say, 'Can you say 'Where the hell have you been, Loca?' And I'm like, 'what?!'"

Taylor then added that he didn't even realise it was one of his Twilight lines until he was reminded when the memes finally made it into his timelines.

"Honestly I forgot that that was even a line in the movie. It's such like a– it's not an important line and it just blew up and became this thing, and I have no idea why but people love it!" he said, laughing at the whole thing.

"And now I like, I get it. I mean, I don't really get it. But I get it. So yeah, that's a fun one..." he added.

Taylor then revealed that his favourite Jacob line from the Twilight franchise was the iconic moment in Eclipse between him and Robert Pattinson's Edward as they try to keep Bella warm.

"I feel like I've always– 'I'm hotter than you' has always been my go to favourite," he revealed, to cheers from the audience. "There's some good ones in there."

