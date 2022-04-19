Marvel fans are living for “Bisexual Thor” moment in new Love and Thunder trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Thor bisexual? Marvel fans are living for the Thor and Peter Quill scene in new Love and Thunder teaser trailer.

At long last, the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has officially arrived and fans are already losing it over a couple of queer moments that have just been teased.

The trailer for the fourth Thor film sees Chris Hemsworth's Thor on a journey of self-discovery in his post-Endgame era. Joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Love and Thunder is set to also see King Valkyrie of New Asgard, Jane Foster as Mighty Thor and quite a lot of romance, as director Taiki Waititi has revealed.

It was already previously confirmed by Tessa Thompson that Valkyrie's canon bisexuality would finally be shown in Love and Thunder, with the superhero "finding her queen". (Scenes confirming Valkyrie's sexuality ended up being cut out of Thor: Ragnarok.)

Now, it looks like the movie might be even more queer than fans thought it would be, thanks to a hilarious scene involving Thor and Star-Lord.

Is Thor bisexual? Fans are loving new Love and Thunder trailer. Picture: Marvel Studios/Disney via YouTube

As well as kissing a woman aboard a pirate ship in the trailer, Thor also finds himself having what he thinks is a moment with Chris Pratt's Star-Lord a.k.a. Peter Quill.

At one point, Quill shares some words of advice with Thor and the rest of the Guardians, saying, "If you ever feel lost, just look into the eyes of the people that you love."

As Quill is looking at his beloved friends, Thor tries to move his head into Quill's eye-line, all the while staring at him with an adoring look on his face. Quill, avoiding his eye contact, then shuts Thor down saying, "Not me," as Thor awkwardly replies, "What? Just listening," before looking off into the distance.

Of course, it's currently unclear how that one small moment will end up playing out within the movie as a whole. But the hilarious scene has now prompted fans to share their thoughts about the queer-coded Thor moment, as well as the exciting queer vibes that Taika Waititi's universe is giving off in general.

DOES THOR HAVE A CRUSH ON PETER QUILL IJBOL #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/jQm0IhuAKV — zach (@civiIswar) April 18, 2022

taika waititi gets hold of the pen and suddenly thor’s gay now. incredible — mars (@gentIebeard) April 18, 2022

thor love and thunder? more like thor and the lgbt community — matthew TLAT TRAILER (@transmurdock) April 18, 2022

fact of the day: in the taika cinematic universe there are no straight characters! — izzy (@blackstedes) April 18, 2022

"thor isnt gay" bro they got a bridge called the BI-frost every asgardian is bisexual at LEAST — WIENER (@WlENERSTAIN) April 19, 2022

In the MCU, Thor has previously had a relationship with Natalie Portman's Jane Foster.

While Love and Thunder is set to be a "full-blown love story" per Waititi's teases, it has not been confirmed whether that romance will involve Thor and Jane, Thor and someone else or two different people all together.

Guess we'll find out when Thor: Love and Thunder is released on July 8th!

