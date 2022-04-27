Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause hits back at claims she's a "bully"

By Jazmin Duribe

"You don’t always have to be nice if somebody keeps pushing you and does not respect your boundaries."

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause has defended herself following claims that she's a "bully" and not actually as nice as she appears to be.

Chrishell recently returned to our screens in Selling Sunset season 5 and, yes, her feud with Christine Quinn is still chugging along. Christine is actually feuding with pretty much every single agent at The Oppenheim Group and fans have said that it feels like the girls are ganging up on her. However, it's Christine's long-running conflict with Chrishell that has really divided viewers.

Several people have said Chrishell is the Netflix series' "actual villain" and not Christine because Chrishell attempted to convince her then-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim to fire Christine from the brokerage. She also questioned the qualifications of new agent Chelsea Lazkani because she is friends with Christine.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause hits back at claims she's a "bully". Picture: Netflix, @chrishell.stause via Instagram

"Another season of Chrishell being a mean girl but acting like a victim and trying too hard to be quirky," one viewer tweeted.

Another said: "Not Chrishell asking Christine if Chelsea sells real estate…she just said she met her at a brokers party and Jason also met her. And these girls acting like that wasn’t shady."

On Monday (Apr 25), Chrishell said that she noticed that fans have been claiming that she's not actually very nice and she decided to address it all on Instagram Stories. "I just wanted to address something real quick," Chrishell explained.

"Every single season I see this common thing every time that I’m actually not really nice, I’m fake nice, and that I’m actually a bully. Here's the thing. To all the nice girls out there, listen, you try and be nice, you try and do the right thing — I’ve worked in this business a long time.

"I’ve kept so many friendships, I try and always be professional, [but] at the end of the day, you don’t always have to be nice if somebody keeps pushing you and does not respect your boundaries, and that is OK. PSA for today."

Christine and Chrishell have been feuding since season 1. Picture: Netflix

People have now defended Chrishell's character, citing the multiple times Christine has pushed her too far.

"Whats with this 'Chrishell’s the real villain' narrative? Are we watching the same show? When you stand up to a bully, people expect you to do it with grace and playing nice. no m’am, f**k that noise," one person tweeted.

Another wrote: "Chrishell doesn’t 'pretend to be sweet'. She’s sweet to everyone except the person who has targeted her from the start. She’s had no falling out with those she considers her friends. Just the one witch who has been at her neck since season 1."

