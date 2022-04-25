Selling Sunset fans spot Jason Oppenheim making a fake phone call and it's actually hilarious

By Jazmin Duribe

"My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client."

Selling Sunset fans have spotted Jason Oppenheim taking a fake phone call and the reaction is absolutely hilarious.

On Friday (Apr 22), Selling Sunset returned for its fifth season and the internet is obsessed. As well as all our faves like Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause returning to continue their never-ending feud, we were introduced to The Oppenheim Group's newest recruit Chelsea Lazkani.

In episode 7, Christine, Chelsea and Mary Fitzgerald are inside the office having a conversation, but the camera then pans to Jason Oppenheim who is busy outside the front door taking a very important 'business call'. Except he's not really taking a call because viewers spotted that Jason actually opened up his camera app and not a phone call. It appears like the whole thing is staged for the cameras. Imagine that?

Selling Sunset fans spot Jason Oppenheim making a fake phone call. Picture: Netflix

Jason really committed to pulling off the call as well because he can be heard saying: "All cash, two-week close." He then pauses as if someone on the other end of the phone was replying, and adds, "No I figured, yeah."

The hilarious scene was posted on TikTok and people on social media are now reacting to the whole thing.

"My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client," one person tweeted. Another viewer added: "Did Jason just pretend to answer a phone call by opening his camera?"

My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/T0qUfTQvf9 — lana 🦋 (@taytoomuch13) April 22, 2022

Absolutely obsessed with this scene of #SellingSunset where Jason is supposed to be talking on the phone but it’s just his photo app. all the deals & offers have been done ahead of time but they reenact it for the show & we get a photo app in lieu of a real phone call lol. pic.twitter.com/JH7P9KqZNP — Lori Harito (@LoHo__) April 24, 2022

Not Jason Oppenheim getting up to make a call with his camera #sellingsunset pic.twitter.com/r5dAFSYbTs — Sarah (@5arahPop) April 23, 2022

Highlight of the new season of Selling Sunset is Jason going outside for an “““important phone call””” and the camera zooming in to him having the camera app open 😭🥹😂 — kathryn 🌟 (@kthrynocnnr) April 22, 2022

Did Jason just pretend to answer a phone call by opening his camera? ☠️ #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/oqN4EL51t5 — owain (@_owaindavies) April 23, 2022

This hasn't been the first time Selling Sunset viewers have caught one of the cast members making a fake phone call either.

In season 1, Heather Rae El Moussa was supposed to be on a call with her then-boyfriend but fans noticed that her phone was actually on the Home Screen…

obsessed with jason and heather not knowing how to at least fake the phone calls on selling sunset pic.twitter.com/VwXv5oMcxd — mary mandefield (@marymandefield) April 23, 2022

