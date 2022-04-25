Selling Sunset fans spot Jason Oppenheim making a fake phone call and it's actually hilarious

"My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client."

Selling Sunset fans have spotted Jason Oppenheim taking a fake phone call and the reaction is absolutely hilarious.

On Friday (Apr 22), Selling Sunset returned for its fifth season and the internet is obsessed. As well as all our faves like Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause returning to continue their never-ending feud, we were introduced to The Oppenheim Group's newest recruit Chelsea Lazkani.

In episode 7, Christine, Chelsea and Mary Fitzgerald are inside the office having a conversation, but the camera then pans to Jason Oppenheim who is busy outside the front door taking a very important 'business call'. Except he's not really taking a call because viewers spotted that Jason actually opened up his camera app and not a phone call. It appears like the whole thing is staged for the cameras. Imagine that?

READ MORE: Christine Quinn calls out Selling Sunset's "fake" storylines

Selling Sunset fans spot Jason Oppenheim making a fake phone call.
Selling Sunset fans spot Jason Oppenheim making a fake phone call. Picture: Netflix

Jason really committed to pulling off the call as well because he can be heard saying: "All cash, two-week close." He then pauses as if someone on the other end of the phone was replying, and adds, "No I figured, yeah."

The hilarious scene was posted on TikTok and people on social media are now reacting to the whole thing.

"My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client," one person tweeted. Another viewer added: "Did Jason just pretend to answer a phone call by opening his camera?"

This hasn't been the first time Selling Sunset viewers have caught one of the cast members making a fake phone call either.

In season 1, Heather Rae El Moussa was supposed to be on a call with her then-boyfriend but fans noticed that her phone was actually on the Home Screen…

