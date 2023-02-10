Ncuti Gatwa is leaving Sex Education after season 4

By Katie Louise Smith

"Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength."

Sad news, Moordale besties: Ncuti Gatwa has confirmed he will be stepping away from Sex Education at the end of season 4.

Since stealing the show as Eric Effiong in the Netflix series, Ncuti's star has shot to international levels of fame. So much so that he's now set to appear in one of the biggest and most anticipated movies of 2023 (Greta Gerwig's Barbie, hello!), and he's set to take on the coveted and iconic role of the Doctor in Doctor Who.

With Ncuti being booked and busy, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he will now be leaving Sex Education. Here's how he shared the news with fans on social media.

Ncuti Gatwa teases his Sex Education season 4 exit after filming wrap. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Netflix

Sharing the bittersweet news on Instagram, Ncuti shared a photo of his trailer from the set of Sex Education season 4, on his last day of filming. In the caption, he wrote: "Last day. Last time. Bye bubs, thank you for all the lessons and for all the strength."

Of course, fans in the comments were devastated to hear that the iconic Eric would be leaving and not coming back for a potential fifth season. A few of his fellow cast members also shared their messages in the comments, too.

Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee Gibbs in the show, wrote: "My heart hurts badly".

Doreene Blackstock, who plays Eric's mum Mrs. Effiong, also shared an adorably sweet message to her on-screen son: "Playing Your Mother, watching you grow over the years, going from strength to strength King, has been delightful and a privilege. We’ve shared many a laugh and Eric Effiong tears. It’s been a JOY ❤️"

Based on Ncuti's Instagram post, Eric will be back in business in Sex Education season 4, but won't be returning should the show return for a fifth season. (Sex Education season 5 has not been officially confirmed by Netflix or any cast members just yet. Season 4 has also not been announced as the final season either.)

Season 4 doesn't have a release date just yet, but seeing as the cast are starting to wrap filming, it's likely that it could be released at some point in the second half of 2023.

Ncuti is also not the only Sex Education cast member to be leaving the show. Simone Ashley (Olivia), Patricia Allison (Ola) and Tanya Reynolds (Lily) will not be back in season 4 at all.

