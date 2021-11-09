Squid Game season 2 confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

"I will say there will indeed be a second season... Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world.”

Get ready... Squid Game season 2 is coming!

Squid Game completely took over the world back in September and October, becoming the most watched Netflix series of all time. Thanks to the show's popularity, calls for a second season have been growing ever since. Now it looks like it's finally happening.

While the news has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix, creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk revealed in a new interview with AP that season 2 is happening.

Hwang has spoken about potential ideas for Squid Game season 2 in the past, but this is the first time he’s actually confirmed that it is definitely happening.

Squid Game season 2 confirmed by creator. Picture: Netflix

In the red carpet interview with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae (who plays Gi-hun), which was translated into English on-screen by AP, Hwang Dong-hyuk says:

“So there’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season."

He added: "It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this… [in English] Gi-Hun will come back, and he will do something for the world."

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

Following the overwhelming success of Squid Game on Netflix, Hwang Dong-hyuk was initially hesitant about moving forward with a second season.

In an interview with Variety back in September, he made it clear that if he was to do it, he would need additional help to bring it to life: “I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

Hwang Dong-hyuk later spoke with The Times and teased that Squid Game season 2 could focus on the Front Man, policing and the issues surrounding it: “If I do get to do one — one would be the story of the Front Man. I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea. I see it on the global news. This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season two I can talk about this more.”

He has also revealed that he's open to being inspired by fan theories and suggestions for season 2's plot as well.

Either way, Squid Game season 2 is going to be record-breaking. We can't wait.

