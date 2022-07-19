Stranger Things' Matthew Modine has a theory that Brenner is still alive

By Katie Louise Smith

Papa is alive? Papa has... superhuman abilities?

The ending of Stranger Things 4 has sparked several theories about what could happen in season 5. From Eddie coming back as Kas, to Kali returning to help Eleven fight Vecna, each one is as wild as the next. But Matthew Modine's theory about Dr. Brenner? Oh, it's the wildest one yet.

Like the rest of the Stranger Things fandom, Matthew Modine is in denial about that huge shocking death scene in Volume 2.

No, he's not talking about our beloved Eddie Munson. Or our beloved Max Mayfield. He's in denial about his own character's death... Dr. Brenner's death. So much so that he's now formed a theory as to how Brenner might still be alive.

Is Dr. Brenner actually dead in Stranger Things?

Does Dr. Brenner die in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2? Picture: Netflix

After carrying Eleven out of the bunker, Brenner is shot three times by a military sniper in a helicopter. He's shot in the arm, in the back of the thigh and then finally, right through his upper torso.

He falls to the ground on the third shot, and manages to stay alive long enough to see El bring the helicopter down, reunite with Will and Mike, and then release El from her shock collar. Then, after a long speech and a goodbye from El, he dies. He's dead! No more Papa! Goodbye! See ya!

But when asked by Vulture if he believes that Brenner is actually dead, Matthew dropped a bit of a bombshell.

"No, I wouldn’t," he teased. "Because I wouldn’t want him to be dead. Three things are curious to me: How did he survive the Demogorgon? How did he survive One? And when Eleven tries to use her power against Dr. Brenner after blowing three guards in the air, he unflinchingly thwarts her and says, 'You didn’t think it was going to be that easy, did you?' She couldn’t get it to work on him. Is there something more to Brenner than meets the eye?"

When pressed on whether or not he thought Brenner "possesses some sort of superhuman ability," Matthew agreed: "Yeah."

Brenner? With superhuman abilities? Surely not!

Matthew Modine thinks Dr. Brenner is still alive in Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

To be fair, Matthew does raise some valid points there. How has Brenner managed to survive two of the deadliest Upside Down attacks? Surely no mere mortal could survive such horrors!?

It's not explained in the show but the Duffer brothers did actually reveal how Brenner survived the Demogorgon attack from season 1 in an interview with Variety.

"He was just knocked out by a Demogorgon and there were soldiers all around," Matt Duffer revealed. "I'm explaining it now. Soldiers shot the Demogorgon...He came away remarkably unscathed."

But as for why One didn't kill him during the massacre? And why Eleven couldn't take Brenner out herself? We don't have an explanation for that just yet.

Stranger Things 5: Will Dr. Brenner return? Picture: Netflix

As much as Matthew Modine would love to see Papa back for more, the Duffers have confirmed that Brenner is 100% dead. "Definitively" dead, as they described on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, adding that he is officially "toast".

That said, with Eleven's on-going storyline with the lab, Brenner and her history and connection to One/Henry/Vecna, we wouldn't be surprised if Brenner shows up in flashbacks or visions in season 5.

Matthew's dream season 5 storyline, though? "Obviously, the only children he tortured who are alive, that we know of, are Eleven and Kali. I guess Vecna, if there’s any saving One. It would be that moment of them forgiving Brenner and giving him their grace."

