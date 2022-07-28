JoJo Siwa says she has a "bald spot" caused by the stress of Dance Moms

28 July 2022, 15:09 | Updated: 28 July 2022, 15:40

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has revealed that she has been left with a bald spot caused by the stress from her days on Dance Moms in a new TikTok video.

When it comes to TikTok, JoJo doesn't hold back. The So You Think You Can Dance star has no problem slamming trolls on the platform (especially when they say that she has "no talent") and she even recently made headlines after she called Full House's Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest celebrity she's ever met".

Well now, JoJo is opening up about something even more personal to her – her hair. In a new TikTok video, JoJo showed off a bald spot on her scalp that she claims was caused by appearing on Dance Moms.

JoJo starred on seasons 5 and 6 of the chaotic reality series which followed a group of young dancers and their mothers as they learned routines and trained for dance competitions.

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure responds to JoJo Siwa calling her the "rudest celebrity she's ever met"

JoJo Siwa reveals "bald spot" caused by stress
JoJo Siwa reveals "bald spot" caused by stress. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, @itsjojosiwa via TikTok

In the now-viral clip, JoJo showed off her bald patch alongside the text: "When someone notices my bald spot and wonders what it's from..." She then showed a bunch of images from her Dance Moms days.

As you know, there's long been a fascination with JoJo's hair. Before getting her pixie haircut a few months ago, the 19-year-old was known for her iconic side ponytails. Many used to theorise that JoJo's hairline was receding because of the tightness of her ponytails, so you're probably thinking that's what caused the bald spot right? Well, wrong.

In a follow-up video, JoJo revealed that a "stress rash" actually led to the bald spot. "It's actually not from the ponytails, because if it was from my ponytails – considering it went on this side – it would be this because this didn't really get pulled at all," she explained while showing that her ponytail would actually go on the other side.

She continued: "When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms and I would pick at it all day long. I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there. So now I'm carrying her love with me, right there."

Read more JoJo Siwa stories here:

WATCH: Miranda Cosgrove takes on The Most Impossible iCarly Quiz

Latest Celebrity News

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she wants to be a young mum

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she wants to be a young mum

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett just reunited on the red carpet and High School Musical fans are in shambles

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett just reunited on the red carpet and High School Musical fans are in shambles

Olivia Rodrigo

Jamie Campbell Bower opens up about being sober and his battle with addiction

Jamie Campbell Bower opens up about addiction and sobriety in powerful statement
Candace Cameron Bure responds to JoJo Siwa calling her the "rudest celebrity she's ever met”

Candace Cameron Bure responds to JoJo Siwa calling her the "rudest celebrity she's ever met"
Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn was held by US immigration until they realised he was Eddie

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn was held by US immigration until they realised he was Eddie

Stranger Things

Khloé Kardashian is being roasted for thinking she's part of Gen Z

Khloé Kardashian is being roasted for thinking she's Gen Z in new TikTok video

Trending on PopBuzz

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

News

High School Musical: The Series season 3 release time: Here's what time episode 1 comes out in your country

When does High School Musical: The Series season 3 episode 2 come out?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she couldn't afford to take a six month break from acting

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney says she couldn't afford to take a six month break from acting

Euphoria

La Voix

La Voix: ‘Which bad habit do I hope to quit in 10 years? Celibacy' | My Life In 20

TV & Film

Jenna Marbles pictured with fan and fiancé Julien Solomita

Jenna Marbles pictured with fan and fiancé Julien Solomita in new photo

YouTubers

Beyoncé Renaissance release time: Here's when the album comes out in your country

What time does Beyoncé release Renaissance? Here’s when the album comes out in your country

Beyonce