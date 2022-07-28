JoJo Siwa says she has a "bald spot" caused by the stress of Dance Moms

By Jazmin Duribe

"I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has revealed that she has been left with a bald spot caused by the stress from her days on Dance Moms in a new TikTok video.

When it comes to TikTok, JoJo doesn't hold back. The So You Think You Can Dance star has no problem slamming trolls on the platform (especially when they say that she has "no talent") and she even recently made headlines after she called Full House's Candace Cameron Bure the "rudest celebrity she's ever met".

Well now, JoJo is opening up about something even more personal to her – her hair. In a new TikTok video, JoJo showed off a bald spot on her scalp that she claims was caused by appearing on Dance Moms.

JoJo starred on seasons 5 and 6 of the chaotic reality series which followed a group of young dancers and their mothers as they learned routines and trained for dance competitions.

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure responds to JoJo Siwa calling her the "rudest celebrity she's ever met"

JoJo Siwa reveals "bald spot" caused by stress. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, @itsjojosiwa via TikTok

In the now-viral clip, JoJo showed off her bald patch alongside the text: "When someone notices my bald spot and wonders what it's from..." She then showed a bunch of images from her Dance Moms days.

As you know, there's long been a fascination with JoJo's hair. Before getting her pixie haircut a few months ago, the 19-year-old was known for her iconic side ponytails. Many used to theorise that JoJo's hairline was receding because of the tightness of her ponytails, so you're probably thinking that's what caused the bald spot right? Well, wrong.

In a follow-up video, JoJo revealed that a "stress rash" actually led to the bald spot. "It's actually not from the ponytails, because if it was from my ponytails – considering it went on this side – it would be this because this didn't really get pulled at all," she explained while showing that her ponytail would actually go on the other side.

She continued: "When I was little, I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms and I would pick at it all day long. I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there. So now I'm carrying her love with me, right there."

Read more JoJo Siwa stories here: