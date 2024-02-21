Sydney Sweeney claps back at account falsely claiming to be her dietician

21 February 2024, 14:16

Sydney Sweeney calls mother after finding out she’s up for two Emmys

By Sam Prance

Sydney Sweeney is shutting down fake diet rumours about her.

Creating a completely fake story pretending to be Sydney Sweeney's dietician? Not on Sydney's watch!

Over the course of the past decade, Sydney Sweeney has made a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s most exciting and influential young actresses. From Euphoria to The White Lotus, Sydney continually steals the show in her projects and she's currently starring in not one but two blockbuster films at the cinema: Madame Web and Anyone But You.

As a result, it's no surprise that people often use Sydney's name for clout but Sydney herself is NOT here for it… especially if it’s all a big lie.

Sydney Sweeney claps back at account falsely claiming to be her dietician
Sydney Sweeney claps back at account falsely claiming to be her dietician. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagiSteve Granitz/FilmMagic, @colostrum.lover via Instagram

Earlier this week, a now-deleted Instagram account shared a viral post pretending to be Sydney's dietician. In the post, the account writes: "I was Sydney Sweeney’s dietician for five years. This is how I helped her get her dream role with five easy food swaps. She wouldn’t stop talking about the last one.”

The video then proceeded to highlight a bunch of items that Sydney allegedly eats, comparing them to more expensive products that they deemed "healthier". It also claimed that Sydney's "favourite comfort food" was Kraft Mac 'n Cheese, and went on to call it a "dietician's nightmare".

The final product also appeared to be a product that the account included in the link of their Instagram bio.

Noticing the post go viral online, Sydney set the record straight in the comments and clarified that the post was not true.

She wrote: “I don’t know you and kraft mac n cheese is for life.”

People have since taken to X/Twitter to call out accounts who pretend to have connections to celebrities for attention and free promotion.

One person tweeted: "That’s so embarrassing, why would you so boldly lie about something so publicly."

Another wrote: "I really hate people that try to use other human beings for clout..."

To paraphrase Megan Thee Stallion, "Y'all goofy-ass hoes look so dumb every time y'all celebrate fake news, hah / Using [Sydney's] name for likes and views".

Step outside. Eat some Kraft Mac 'n Cheese. Just leave Sydney and any celebrities minding their business alone!

