Ariana Grande fans think her I Wish I Hated You lyrics are about Dalton Gomez divorce

8 March 2024, 12:12

Ariana Grande opens up about her new album Eternal Sunshine

By Sam Prance

Are Ariana Grande's I Wish I Hated You lyrics about Dalton Gomez? The meaning behind the heartbreaking song explained.

Ariana Grande appears to open up about her split from Dalton Gomez in her 'I Wish I Hated You' lyrics and fans are sobbing.

Ariana Grande is back with a new album and Eternal Sunshine is arguably her most emotionally devastating record since she released thank u, next in 2019. Over the course of 13 candid songs, Ariana addresses everything from the breakdown of her marriage to Dalton Gomez, to how people have turned on her since she started dating Broadway actor Ethan Slater.

It's 'I Wish I Hated You' that's truly caught people off guard though, and the meaning behind the new ballad is heartbreaking.

Are Ariana Grande's I Wish I Hated You lyrics about Dalton Gomez?

Are Ariana Grande's I Wish I Hated You lyrics about Dalton Gomez? The meaning explained. Picture: NBC, @arianagrande via Instagram

In 'I Wish I Hated You', Ariana Grande sings about moving on from a past relationship. Ariana sings: "Hung all my clothes in the closet you made / Your shoes still in boxes, I send them your way / Hoping life brings you no new pain / I rearrange my memories / I try to rewrite our life."

Ariana doesn't specify who it's about but fans think it's about real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Ariana started dating Dalton in 2020 and they married in a private ceremony in 2021. The couple separated last year and officially divorced in October.

In the chorus, Ariana then explains that she wishes she hated her ex so that it was easier to move on. She confesses: "And no matter how guilty, I still feel saying it / I wish I hated you / I wish that weren't true / Wish there was worse to you / I wish you were worse to me / Yeah, I wish I hated you."

Ariana Grande - i wish i hated you (lyric visualizer)

The second verse is even more devastating with Ariana adding: "Our shadows dance in a parallel plane / Just two different endings, you learn to repair / And I learn to keep me in one place / So close and yet so far / If only we had known from the start." On top of that, Ariana's voice audibly cracks towards the end of the song.

Naturally, fans are in tears listening to the song. Reacting to the arresting ballad, one fan tweeted: "when she started choking up a bit at the end of “i wish i hated you”… LORD JUST TAKE ME NOW."

Another wrote: "ariana's voice crack at the end of i wish i hated you... i'm crying."

No. I'm not crying. You are!

Ariana Grande - 'I Wish I Hated You' lyrics

VERSE 1
Hung all my clothes in the closet you made
Your shoes still in boxes, I send them your way
Hoping life brings you no new pain

PRE-CHORUS
I rearrange my memories
I try to rewrite our life

CHORUS
But no matter how I try to (Mm)
And no matter how I want to (Mm)
And no matter how easy things could be if I did
And no matter how guilty, I still feel saying it
I wish I hated you
I wish that weren't true
Wish there was worse to you
I wish you were worse to me
Yeah, I wish I hated you

VERSE 2
Our shadows dance in a parallel plane
Just two different endings, you learn to repair
And I learn to keep me in one place

PRE-CHORUS
So close (So close) and yet so far (So far)
If only we had known from the start

CHORUS
But no matter how I try to (Mm)
And no matter how I want to (Mm)
And no matter how easy things could be if I did
And no matter how guilty, I still feel saying it
I wish I hated you
I wish that weren't true
Wish there was worse to you
I wish you were worse to me
Yeah, I wish I hated you

