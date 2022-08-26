Harry Styles fans defend his “bizarre” accent in new Don’t Worry Darling clip

By Emma Kershaw

"Is that an American accent or not?? I cant tell."

Harry Styles’ accent in a new clip from Don’t Worry Darling is leaving people confused.

In a new preview from the upcoming film, set to be released on September 23rd, Harry's character Jack can be seen arguing with Alice (Florence Pugh), and the internet is debating over what accent the 'As It Was' singer is trying to use.

Is it his normal Northern English accent? American? Australian? No one really knows, apparently. The discourse has got so out of hand that people are now having to explain and defend the singer from critics on social media.

Repost from @RollingStone via Instagram | See a never-before-seen clip from #DontWorryDarling, in theaters September 23, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/evjwMTOsM5 — Don’t Worry Darling (@dontworrydarlin) August 24, 2022

Commenting on his accent in the clip, one person wrote: “Is that an American accent or not?? I cant tell.”

“He’s supposed to be British right?” said another, as a third person commented: “Harry Styles should go to the accent school of Jodie Comer.”

Of course, the memes have been on point, with many Twitter users seeing the funny side to the 'mystery' accent.

Harry Styles trying to do whatever accent this ispic.twitter.com/ZdykEBMjck https://t.co/r4tcRFJ5rJ — MovieRankings.net (@LightsCameraPod) August 24, 2022

Florence wasn’t acting here, she was just astounded at how bizarre Harry’s accent was https://t.co/3gywZPbDpP pic.twitter.com/4fPvgy9YMc — Jory (@jory_dw) August 24, 2022

harry styles’ accent coach for don’t worry darling pic.twitter.com/OmEQduAQH2 — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) August 25, 2022

As a result of all those tweets, many people are now defending Harry’s accent.

In case you didn't know, Harry grew up in Cheshire, which is near Manchester. The accent that he's speaking with in Don't Worry Darling clip is pretty much his actual, real accent. (Although, to be fair, his real accent has wavered a little bit in the past thanks to all the time he's spent in the US).

Responding to the critics on social media, fans have been pointing out that he's not putting on a "fake" accent at all.

“People are saying what's up with his accent. You mean his natural Northern accent? Not everyone from England sounds like The Crown or Top Boy! This Northerner loves to hear it!” MTV host Hanna Flint wrote.

People are saying what's up with his accent. You mean his natural Northern accent? Not everyone from England sounds like The Crown or Top Boy! This Northerner loves to hear it! https://t.co/P5Zh09VxjR — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) August 25, 2022

its the fact that these people in the quotes have never heard harry speak before and don’t realize he’s… not putting on an accent and that’s literally just how he actually speaks https://t.co/pOFb6KgLqC — zoe (@daylightdyke) August 25, 2022

i- people are saying harry’s accent in dwd is wrong ?? that’s his normal accent like that’s what people from the north sound like ???? are u ok bffs ?? — ims🌩 (@esnybeer) August 25, 2022

i love that for once the discourse around harry's accent is that he sounds too british — lena (@tenderhvrry) August 25, 2022

The clip from Don’t Worry Darling isn’t the first time the Harry’s House hitmaker’s accent has been the topic of conversation.

In a viral interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, fans were quick to notice that Harry sounded rather different to normal.

"I’m watching the harry styles & zane lowe interview and I have one problem with it,” one person tweeted. “CAN HARRY JUST PICK A DAMN ACCENT. HES EITHER ENGLISH OR AMERICAN. JUST PICK ONE MR STYLES.”

Another commented: “Sounds like an Australian South African that lived in Yorkshire for a while, before moving to Scandinavia, that now lives in the US.”

Whatever accent Harry is speaking in, we can’t wait to see him hit screens again this Autumn.

