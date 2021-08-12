Olivia Rodrigo "resents" the narrative about her and Sabrina Carpenter following Drivers License

By Katie Louise Smith

“I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that’s so stupid."

Olivia Rodrigo has addressed the rumours surrounding her, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter, 6 months after the release of her mega-hit debut single, 'Drivers License'.

By now, you know the story, right? Olivia releases 'Drivers License', the song goes massively viral, fans begin to speculate who it's about... The whole thing then sparked a ton of theories and rumours about a possible love triangle between the three Disney stars.

Eventually, it all became so unavoidable that Saturday Night Live even aired a sketch that referenced the whole thing. (The sketch also caught backlash from fans after it compared Sabrina Carpenter to a character that was called a "bastard".)

Olivia didn't directly respond to any of the speculation at the time, but now she's revealed that she actually really "resents" the whole narrative.

Olivia Rodrigo addresses the Drivers License rumours and theories. Picture: JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images

Speaking to Variety as part of their 2021 Power of Young Hollywood Issue, Olivia addressed the rumours that circulated with the release of 'Drivers License', and said that she "resented" the narrative that followed.

“I put it out not knowing that it would get that reaction, so it was really strange [when] it did. I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about,” she told the publication. (Olivia nor Joshua had ever officially confirmed that they were dating prior to the song's release.)

Olivia then added, referring to the rumours about Sabrina Carpenter: “I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

Following the release of 'Drivers License', both Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter released songs of their own, with lyrics that many fans thought made sense within social media's narrative of the entire situation.

Sabrina released a song called 'Skin' that many believed to be a response to Olivia's 'Drivers License', but the star quickly nipped those rumours in the bud.

In an Instagram post, Sabrina wrote: "thank you to everyone who has listened to skin... i wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."

"the song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year...i don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way."

