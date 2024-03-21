Are Olivia Rodrigo's So American lyrics about Louis Partridge? The meaning explained

21 March 2024, 17:56 | Updated: 21 March 2024, 17:58

By Sam Prance

'So American' is Olivia Rodrigo's first love song and the meaning behind the lyrics is so romantic.

Olivia Rodrigo fans are convinced that her 'So American' lyrics are about her relationship with British actor Louis Partridge.

After months of fans begging Olivia Rodrigo to drop the hidden tracks from her limited edition Guts vinyls on streaming, she has finally relented. Not only does Guts deluxe feature the four songs from the Guts vinyl variants ('Obsessed', 'Sacred of My Guitar', 'Stranger', 'Girl I've Always Been') but it also contains a completely new song called 'So American'.

What is Olivia's new song 'So American' about though? Here's the meaning behind Olivia's 'So American' lyrics explained.

Are Olivia Rodrigo's So American lyrics about Louis Partridge? The meaning explained
Are Olivia Rodrigo's So American lyrics about Louis Partridge? The meaning explained. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

In 'So American', Olivia sings about falling in love with someone who isn't American. In the first verse, she sings: 'Driving on the right-side road / He says I'm pretty wearin' his clothes / And he's got hands that make Hell seem cold / Feet on the dashboard, he's like a poem I wish I wrote.'

Olivia get more romantic in the chorus by adding: 'And he laughs at all my jokes / And he says, 'I'm so American' / Oh God, it's just not fair of him / To make me feel this much.'

She even sings: 'Oh God, I'm gonna marry him / If he keeps this shit up.' and confesses "I might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-lo-lo-love.'

As it stands, Olivia hasn't opened up about the meaning behind her 'So American' lyrics. However, fans think that it's a love song about British actor Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes). Olivia is yet to discuss her relationship with Louis but they've been spotted together in public multiple times. Louis has also been seen attending Olivia's shows on the Guts World Tour.

Discussing Olivia with British Vogue, Louis said: "Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case."

Reacting to the song, one fan tweeted: "JUST HEARD 5 SECONDS OF SO AMERICAN AND ITS A LOVE SONG. LOUIS PARTRIDGE THANK U FOR UR SERVICE IM GONNA SDKLAKLSDJASKDJS."

Another wrote: "so we all agree so american is about louis…."

As always, it's unlikely that Olivia will ever reveal who specifically inspired 'So American'. Speaking to The Guardian in 2023, Olivia said: "I never want to say who my songs are about... I've never done that before in my career and probably won’t."

BRB - streaming 'So American' on repeat for eternity.

Olivia Rodrigo - 'So American' lyrics

VERSE 1
Drivin' on the right-side road
He says I'm pretty wearin' his clothes
And he's got hands that make Hell seem cold
Feet on the dashboard, he's like a poem I wish I wrote
I wish I wrote

CHORUS
And he laughs at all my jokes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, it's just not fair of him
To make me feel this much
I'd go anywhere he goes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, I'm gonna marry him
If he keeps this shit up

POST-CHORUS
I might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-lo-lo-love

VERSE 2
God, I'm so boring, and I'm so rude
Can't have a conversation if it's not all about you
The way you dress, and the books you read
I really love my bed, but, man, it's hard to sleep when he's with me
When he's with me

CHORUS
And he laughs at all my jokes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, it's just not fair of him
To make me feel this much
I'd go anywhere he goes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, I'm gonna marry him
If he keeps this shit up

POST-CHORUS
I might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-love

BRIDGE
I apologize if it's a little too much, just a little too soon
But if the conversation ever were to come up
I don't wanna assume this stuff
But ain't it wrong? I think I'm in love

CHORUS
And he laughs at all my jokes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, it's just not fair of him
To make me feel this much
I'd go anywhere he goes
And he says I'm so American
Oh God, I'm gonna marry him
If he keeps this shit up

POST-CHORUS
I might just be in lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-, lo-lo-lo-lo-love

OUTRO
Okay
Stop it!
Come on
Ah!
Ah!

