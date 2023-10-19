Taylor Swift Eras Tour gross: How much money has Taylor made?

By Katie Louise Smith

How much money has Taylor Swift earned for the Eras Tour so far? Here's the latest estimates.

Before it even began, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was already on its way to making history.

From the overwhelming demand for tickets that resulted in a Senate hearing about Ticketmaster's controversial sales process and a string of extortionate prices for resale tickets, to 4-hour long queues just to get merch and hoards of people crowding outside the stadium just to hear the show... it's been both frustrating and incredible to watch.

Taylor has played 57 shows so far, with 89 still to go. At just over half-way through the Eras Tour, the superstar is already predicted to have landed among the likes of Beyoncé, Coldplay, Harry Styles and Elton John on the Top 10 Highest Grossing Tours of All Time list.

While no official figures have been released by Taylor's team yet, by the time it ends, the Eras Tour will likely become the biggest tour of all time.

But how much money will it eventually gross? And how much does Taylor make at each show? Here's what the experts are saying, alongside the whopping estimated figures.

How much did Taylor Swift's Eras Tour gross?

How much money has Taylor Swift made on the Eras Tour so far? Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Javier Vicencio / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

How much has Taylor Swift made from the Eras Tour?

According to a report from TIME, analysts estimate that The Eras Tour will likely surpass the $1 billion gross mark in March 2024, when Taylor embarks on her international tour dates.

Next year, Taylor will take the Eras Tour to Asia, Australia, Europe through to summer 2024 and back to North America at the end of the year.

CNN reports that the North American primary tickets sales (which include both the 2023 and the 2024 legs) could gross $2.2 billion alone, according to survey data from research firm QuestionPro.

Once the show ends, Taylor will have more than likely cruised past Elton John's multi-year farewell tour, which holds the current record of $939 million.

Eras Tour gross: How much does Taylor Swift earn per show? Picture: Getty

How much does Taylor Swift earn per Eras Tour show?

There's currently no official figures for how much Taylor is earning per show yet, but estimates have been flying around and, as you probably guessed, it's a pretty sizeable figure.

Forbes estimates that Taylor earns an average gross of around $13.6 million per show.

A lot of those profits are also being given to the crew who work on the show. It was reported earlier this year that Taylor has given around $50 million in bonuses to the crew, including an extra $100k each to the truck drivers who transport all her tour equipment.

Will Taylor be the first artist to reach the $1 Billion milestone for a tour?

Well, it all depends on when her team announces the figures. Currently, the projection for Coldplay's current tour estimates that they may be the first to reach $1 billion.

So far, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour has earned $617,822,656 from 107 shows. They have 58 dates remaining and could very well break the billion dollar barrier.

Of course, if Taylor's team report their data before Coldplay reach the milestone, then Taylor will hold the record for the highest grossing tour of all time, and potentially be the first to reach the billion dollar tour gross milestone.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will break the $1billion barrier. Picture: Getty

Not only is the Eras Tour gross about to be huge, but the impact of the show has also given the US economy a huge boost.

Along with Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, Taylor has been credited for boosting local businesses in the run up to her shows in cities across the entire country. Per Forbes, The Eras Tour is projected to generate close to $5 billion in consumer spending in the United States alone.

