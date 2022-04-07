Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley helped choreograph their own sex scenes

By Katie Louise Smith

"It was really cool to see them suggest how gloves come off, how they wanted to very intentionally pull down stockings, and remove shoes and take off shirts."

While there are far, far less sex scenes in Bridgerton season 2 (the reason why that is has already been explained here), the long-awaited scene between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma towards the end of the season is just as steamy as what we saw with Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page's Daphne and Simon.

In season 2, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley have sent social media and TikTok users wild with their on-screen chemistry and dedication to bringing the beloved Kathony to life on the show.

Now it's been revealed that the pair were also instrumental in developing Kate and Anthony's intimate scenes on the show.

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey helped choreograph Kate and Anthony's sex scenes. Picture: Netflix

All Bridgerton fans will know that the cast work with an intimacy coordinator to help choreograph any kissing or sex scenes.

The job of the intimacy coordinator is to ensure the safety and comfort of the actors in those scenes, and to choreograph the movements so that the actors know what to do, how long for and what's going on.

In a new interview with Insider, intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot revealed that Jonathan and Simone were very involved in choreographing and having input on how Anthony and Kate's intimate moments should unfold.

"They know their characters so inside out. They know exactly what their character would do in this moment, and they can bring so much to the scene because of that," Lizzy said. "It's always a gift when you've got actors who really understand their characters."

Kate and Anthony's sex scenes have sent Bridgerton fans into meltdown. Picture: Netflix

If you've watched Bridgerton season 2, you'll know exactly what scene we're talking about. After several episodes of intense hatred, yearning and repressed feelings, Kate and Anthony finally give in to their attraction. They find each other in a secluded gazebo somewhere in the gardens, confess how they feel and end up having sex.

But the main issue when it came to choreographing that scene was actually the costumes and how the characters would go about undressing one another.

"A huge part of doing any intimacy scene in the Regency period is how to get the costumes off, because they're not easy," Lizzy added. "They were often dressed by other people, so all of the fastenings are at the back. That's always a real challenge because you're now working with two characters who aren't potentially used to undressing the opposite sex in that way."

Lizzy then said that Jonathan and Simone were essential when it came to undressing each other's characters: "Jonny and Simone both had really wonderful suggestions on how to get out of their own costumes, because obviously they get in and out of them all day, every day. It was really cool to see them suggest how gloves come off, how they wanted to very intentionally pull down stockings, and remove shoes and take off shirts."

Elsewhere on the Bridgerton sex scene front, Nicola Coughlan has revealed she's both "excited and terrified" of her upcoming intimate scenes with Luke Newton. (Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton are the focus of the fourth book in the Julia Quinn series.)

Speaking to Digital Spy, Nicola said: "I think because when I signed on to this show, because it's based on the books, I knew that her love story was coming at some point, but it felt like a moment in the very distant future. And I know her love interest already, it's Colin Bridgerton."

Luke [Newton] and I, we used to joke about it all the time, and then it becomes progressively less funny and more intimidating as time goes on."

