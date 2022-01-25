Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley just discovered who Fez from Euphoria is and I'm screaming

25 January 2022, 14:09

By Sam Prance

Paul Wesley is back with another chaotic Instagram Q&A and this one involves Euphoria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley finding out who Fez from Euphoria is is the funniest video that you will watch all day.

Paul Wesley is no stranger to chaotic Instagram Q&As. The 39-year-old star may be best known for playing Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries but he often takes to social media to answer fan questions. Last year, Paul broke the internet after mistaking Madison Beer for a type of beer in an Instagram live. He also didn't understand what Larry Stylinson is.

Now, Paul is going viral again and this time it's thanks to him being bewildered by the identity of Fez from Euphoria.

READ MORE: Euphoria recasting videos are going viral on TikTok and they're hilarious

Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley just discovered who Fez from Euphoria is and I'm screaming
Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley just discovered who Fez from Euphoria is and I'm screaming. Picture: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Newscom/Alamy Live News, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo, @paulwesley via Instagram

Yesterday (Jan 24), a fan asked Paul, "Do you ship Fezco and Lexie", in reference to Euphoria in a fan Q&A on Instagram. So far so normal, except Paul had no idea what the fan was talking about. In response, Paul said, "Um," and looked confused. Another fan wrote, "FEZCOS MY BABY," and Paul said, "I don't get it". Clearly Paul has not watched Euphoria.

Then in an attempt to help Paul, a fan wrote: "fezco is a drug dealer who almost killed a man". Shocked, Paul then said: "Oh Jesus. Really? Like in real life? Or is that on like a television show. I don't know anything about this. That's terrible if it's in real life. I don't know how he ended up in my Q&A. And why is he well known? I'm very confused."

Luckily for Paul, a fan made it crystal clear afterwards by writing: "Fezco is of euphoria". Relieved, Paul responded: "Oh, well that makes me feel a lot better. I was wondering, I was like, 'Why would that guy be famous?' Well, that's nice. I mean, it's not nice but it's a lot nicer. I feel a lot better." Bless his heart.

You can watch the full chaotic video at the top of this page.

Petition for Paul Wesley to do a live Euphoria first watch reaction video!

Read more about Euphoria here:

WATCH: The cast of Too Hot To Handle s3 reveal which rules they broke without being caught by Lana

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Hunter Schafer reveals why she almost turned town playing Jules in Euphoria

Hunter Schafer reveals why she initially said no to playing Jules in Euphoria
Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time

News

Sydney Sweeney opens up about nude scenes in Euphoria

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney opens up about filming Cassie's nude scenes
Too Hot To Handle season 3's Harry, Beaux and Jackson apologise after being arrested for abusing flight staff.

Too Hot To Handle season 3's Harry, Beaux and Jackson apologise after being arrested for abusing flight staff

Too Hot To Handle

Peter Dinklage slams Disney over new live-action Snow White movie

Peter Dinklage slams Disney over "backwards" new live-action Snow White movie

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Does Taylor Swift write her own songs? Yes.

Here's every Taylor Swift song written solely by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

What is the cupcake on Instagram?

What is the cupcake on Instagram? The notification explained

Social Media

Encanto Bruno lookalike goes viral on TikTok

Encanto fans are losing it over this Bruno lookalike on TikTok

Viral

Sienna Mae Gomez denies sexually assaulting Jack Wright in Medium blog post.

Sienna Mae Gomez issues apology to Jack Wright amid sexual assault allegations

TikTok

Euphoria recasting videos are going viral on TikTok and they're hilarious

Euphoria recasting videos are going viral on TikTok and they're hilarious

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale