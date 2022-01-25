Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley just discovered who Fez from Euphoria is and I'm screaming

By Sam Prance

Paul Wesley is back with another chaotic Instagram Q&A and this one involves Euphoria.

The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley finding out who Fez from Euphoria is is the funniest video that you will watch all day.

Paul Wesley is no stranger to chaotic Instagram Q&As. The 39-year-old star may be best known for playing Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries but he often takes to social media to answer fan questions. Last year, Paul broke the internet after mistaking Madison Beer for a type of beer in an Instagram live. He also didn't understand what Larry Stylinson is.

Now, Paul is going viral again and this time it's thanks to him being bewildered by the identity of Fez from Euphoria.

Yesterday (Jan 24), a fan asked Paul, "Do you ship Fezco and Lexie", in reference to Euphoria in a fan Q&A on Instagram. So far so normal, except Paul had no idea what the fan was talking about. In response, Paul said, "Um," and looked confused. Another fan wrote, "FEZCOS MY BABY," and Paul said, "I don't get it". Clearly Paul has not watched Euphoria.

Then in an attempt to help Paul, a fan wrote: "fezco is a drug dealer who almost killed a man". Shocked, Paul then said: "Oh Jesus. Really? Like in real life? Or is that on like a television show. I don't know anything about this. That's terrible if it's in real life. I don't know how he ended up in my Q&A. And why is he well known? I'm very confused."

Luckily for Paul, a fan made it crystal clear afterwards by writing: "Fezco is of euphoria". Relieved, Paul responded: "Oh, well that makes me feel a lot better. I was wondering, I was like, 'Why would that guy be famous?' Well, that's nice. I mean, it's not nice but it's a lot nicer. I feel a lot better." Bless his heart.

Petition for Paul Wesley to do a live Euphoria first watch reaction video!

