High School Musical: The Series season 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Disney+

Watch the trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4

By Sam Prance

Here's when and what time you can watch each episode of HSMTMTS season 4 on Disney+ in your country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Listen up, Wildcats! The final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is mere moments away from dropping and, unlike past seasons, the episodes are coming out all at once. This means that you can binge-watch it all in one sitting.

Ever since Disney+ confirmed that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 would be the show's final season, fans have been desperate to find out how it ends. Will Ricky and Gina stay together? Will Olivia Rodrigo return for one last episode? Will Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens appear? Thankfully, we're about to find out the answers.

All eight episodes of HSMTMTS season 4 will drop everywhere at midnight (PT), so the exact time will vary from country to country. With that in mind, we've put together a time list to help you out. Scroll down to find out the exact time that each episode of HSMTMTS season 4 comes out on Disney+ in your country.

READ MORE: Are Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in High School Musical: The Series season 4?

High School Musical: The Series season 4 release time: Here's when each episode comes out. Picture: Disney+

High School Musical: The Series season 4 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 will be released on Disney+ Wednesday, August 9th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4. Picture: Disney+

What happens in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4?

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 will follow all of our favourite East High students as they are cast as extras in a fictional High School Musical 4 movie starring the original cast called High School Musical 4: The Reunion.

In the season, Corbin Bleu (Chad), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Kaycee Stroh (Martha), Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus) and Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton) will all play themselves reuniting to film High School Musical 4.

There are also fan theories that Zac Efron (Troy), Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella), Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay) and Olesya Rulin (Kelsi) will also show up.

In terms of what will happen to the main HSMTMTS characters, it looks like Ricky and Gina's relationship is in jeopardy.

We'll have to tune in to find out exactly what happens.

How many episodes are in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4?

Like season 3, there are eight episodes in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4.

The episode titles are as follows:

'High School Musical 4' 'HSM v. HSM' 'A Star Is Reborn' 'Trick or Treat' 'Admissions' 'Trust the Process' TBC TBC

Read more High School Musical: The Musical: The Series news here: