Are Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in High School Musical: The Series season 4?

High School Musical reveals where Troy and Gabriella are now

By Sam Prance

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 reveals where Troy and Gabriella are now.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 is finally here but are Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in the show?

Ever since Disney+ confirmed that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4 would bring back members of the original High School Musical cast, fans have been desperate to see if Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens will be in it. To add to the ongoing speculation, Zac and Vanessa shared Instagram posts of them hanging around the HSMTMTS set in 2022.

Now, a new HSMTMTS season 4 clip has revealed where Zac and Vanessa's HSM characters, Troy and Gabriella, are now.

Are Troy and Gabriella in High School Musical 4: The Reunion?

Are Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in High School Musical: The Series season 4? Picture: Michael Bezjian/WireImage, Disney via Alamy Stock Photo

Fans of HSMTMTS will already know that the series is set in a fictional version of the real school where High School Musical was filmed. In the first season, the students put on a production of High School Musical, and the new season sees the kids play extras as the real cast of High School Musical return to East High to film a fictional fourth High School Musical film.

It's already been confirmed in clips that Corbin Bleu (Chad), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Kaycee Stroh (Martha), Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus) and Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton) will play themselves all reuniting to film High School Musical 4: The Reunion. What about the two lead actors Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella) and Zac Efron (Troy)?

In a new clip, Corbin, Lucas and Monique reveal the plot of HSM 4. They announce: "It is our 15 year high school reunion. Chad is married to Taylor, Martha is a world-class choreographer, Troy and Gabriella are now in couple's therapy, Ryan is happily partnered with twins on the way and the future of the East High drama department is on the line."

So, Tory and Gabriella are still together but they're going through relationship issues! Reacting on TikTok, one fan wrote: "NOT COUPLES THERAPY! They were supposed to be my one ship that's always happy and in love."

Another commented: "them breaking up and then getting back together every movie. now this makes sense!"

TikTok reactions to where Troy and Gabriella are now. Picture: @imactuallylily via TikTok

Whether or not this means that Vanessa and Zac will appear in the series is still yet to be confirmed. However, alongside the mysterious Instagram posts they shared outside of East High in 2022, Zac has said that he would love to do a High School Musical reboot with the original cast.

In 2022, E! News asked Zac if he would be interested in a High School Musical reboot?" Without hesitating, the actor said: "Of course. Seriously, having the opportunity, in any form, to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart's still there."

In other words, it sounds like Zac is down to appear in HSMTMTS now the the original cast are involved and it wouldn't surprise us if he and Vanessa show up in the series.

Whether or not Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay) and Olesya Rulin (Kelsi) will also show up in the series is yet to be seen. We will update you as soon as we know more.

