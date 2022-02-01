Encanto’s ‘Bruno’ hits No. 1 and becomes highest charting Disney song in 29 years

By Katie Louise Smith

'We Don't Talk About Bruno' managed to dethrone Adele's 'Easy On Me' to take the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

It actually happened! Encanto’s runaway banger ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ has just made history as the first song from a Disney animated movie to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 29 years.

‘Bruno’ has now matched the impressive achievement that only one other Disney song has managed to do before. In 1993, Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s ‘A Whole New World’, from Aladdin, reached the top of the chart and has remained the single highest charting animated Disney song of all time… Until now.

‘A Whole New World’ now shares the crown with the Lin-Manuel Miranda-written track, sung by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto Cast.

Encanto's Bruno becomes highest charting Disney song in 29 years. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures via Alamy, DisneyMusicVevo via YouTube

Earlier this month (Jan 8), the song debuted at No. 50, before rapidly rising up the charts. In mid-January (Jan 18), ‘Bruno’ hit No. 4 on the chart and surpassed Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’, becoming the highest charting Disney song from an animated movie in 26 years.

A week later (Jan 25), the bop climbed to No. 2 and sailed past The Lion King's 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' by Elton John (No. 4 in 1994) and Pocahontas' 'Colors of the Wind' by Vanessa Williams (No. 4 in 1995).

Elsewhere on the Hot 100 chart, the Luisa Madrigal bop ‘Surface Pressure’ has also climbed from No. 10 to No. 9. 'The Family Madrigal', 'What Else Can I Do?' and 'Dos Oruguitas' are also charting within the top 40. 'Waiting On A Miracle' and 'All Of You' have also entered the top 100.

And as well as topping the singles chart, the Encanto soundtrack reigns supreme at the top of the Billboard 200 chart for a third week.

Last week, ‘Bruno’ also became the first song from a Disney animation to hit the No. 1 spot on the UK charts too.

Encanto's Surface Pressure has climbed to No. 9 on Billboard's Hot 100. Picture: Walt Disney Pictures via Alamy

There you have it. And you know what makes 'Bruno's incredible achievement even more impressive? The song actually managed to knock Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ off the top of the chart. The lead single from her album, 30, had remained at No. 1 for 10 weeks.

Bruno's impact. Honestly.

