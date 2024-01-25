Saltburn's Barry Keoghan reveals how he feels about being called a "sex symbol"

Watch the Saltburn trailer

By Sam Prance

Barry Keoghan has won over a whole new legion of fans thanks to his role in Saltburn.

Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan has opened up about being called a "sex symbol" and how the term actually makes him feel.

For the past two months, everybody has been talking about Saltburn and Barry Keoghan's performance in the film. Over the course of 131 minutes, Barry does everything from period sex and having sex with a grave, to slurping dirty water from a bath and dancing around a stately home naked. The role has now earned Barry a Best Actor nomination at the BAFTAs.

As well as people being impressed by Barry's acting, they've also fallen in love with him, so much so that he's become the internet's latest boyfriend. How is Barry coping with the newfound attention though? Here's what he's had to say about it.

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan reveals how he feels about being called a "sex symbol". Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Prime Video

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about what it's like to be considered a "sex symbol", Barry exclaimed: "It's crazy." He then added: "It's definitely new to me. I've not been in this position before, but it's nice to kind of go from that to this, you know, to show that range as well. You know the reaction has just been... just unreal."

Speaking to GQ earlier this year, Barry said that Saltburn has changed people's perception of him as an actor. He explained: "It’s nice, man. It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin’ freaky little freak man-child, freak child-man, whatever you want to call it."

Barry Keoghan in Saltburn. Picture: Alamy

Discussing the thirst specifically, he said: "It’s nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice. My prettiness didn’t get me this far."

After all the attention in Saltburn, it looks like people will be thirsting over Barry for many years to come!

