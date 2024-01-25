Saltburn's Barry Keoghan reveals how he feels about being called a "sex symbol"

25 January 2024, 17:25

Watch the Saltburn trailer

By Sam Prance

Barry Keoghan has won over a whole new legion of fans thanks to his role in Saltburn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan has opened up about being called a "sex symbol" and how the term actually makes him feel.

For the past two months, everybody has been talking about Saltburn and Barry Keoghan's performance in the film. Over the course of 131 minutes, Barry does everything from period sex and having sex with a grave, to slurping dirty water from a bath and dancing around a stately home naked. The role has now earned Barry a Best Actor nomination at the BAFTAs.

As well as people being impressed by Barry's acting, they've also fallen in love with him, so much so that he's become the internet's latest boyfriend. How is Barry coping with the newfound attention though? Here's what he's had to say about it.

READ MORE: Barry Keoghan fans call out "uncomfortable" penis joke at the Critics' Choice Awards

Saltburn&squot;s Barry Keoghan reveals how he feels about being called a "sex symbol"
Saltburn's Barry Keoghan reveals how he feels about being called a "sex symbol". Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Prime Video

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about what it's like to be considered a "sex symbol", Barry exclaimed: "It's crazy." He then added: "It's definitely new to me. I've not been in this position before, but it's nice to kind of go from that to this, you know, to show that range as well. You know the reaction has just been... just unreal."

Speaking to GQ earlier this year, Barry said that Saltburn has changed people's perception of him as an actor. He explained: "It’s nice, man. It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy, the unique feckin’ freaky little freak man-child, freak child-man, whatever you want to call it."

Barry Keoghan in Saltburn
Barry Keoghan in Saltburn. Picture: Alamy

Discussing the thirst specifically, he said: "It’s nice to see people kind of look at you in that way. I’ll be honest. It is nice. My prettiness didn’t get me this far."

After all the attention in Saltburn, it looks like people will be thirsting over Barry for many years to come!

Read more about Barry Keoghan here:

WATCH: Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess'

Chappell Roan Breaks Down Every Song On 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' | Making The Album

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri explains why they made one huge change to Grover in the series

Percy Jackson star Aryan Simhadri explains why Disney made one huge change to Grover

Is Argylle's Ellie Conway real? Who is she? Her real identity has sparked a conspiracy theory

Argylle: Who is Elly Conway? The mystery of her real identity explained

Melissa Barrera praises Jenna Ortega after Scream 7 firing controversy

Melissa Barrera praises Jenna Ortega for her support after being fired from Scream 7

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Tom Hollander reveals he was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers bonus

Tom Hollander reveals he was accidentally sent Tom Holland's Avengers bonus

Trending on PopBuzz

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominees, performers and everything you need to know

BRIT Awards 2024: Date, time, nominations, performers and everything you need to know

News

Selena Gomez says she's "proud" of how her body has changed in the past 10 years

Selena Gomez says she's "proud" of how her body has changed in the past 10 years

Selena Gomez

Fans are living for Reneé's "smooth" outfit adjustment mid-performance

Reneé Rapp expertly avoided an outfit malfunction during SNL performance

News

American Horror Story Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

AHS Delicate Part 2 release date: When does episode 6 come out?

American Horror Story

Ryan Gosling calls out Oscars for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Ryan Gosling calls out Oscars for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

Saltburn director reveals very different alternative ending for Oliver

Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine: Release date, tracklist, theories and news about the album

Ariana Grande

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets