Sydney Sweeney responds to accusations that she "can't act"

"And me, I’m still getting 'Can she act?' accusations."

Sydney Sweeney has responded to – and called out – the ongoing conversation and misogynistic comments about whether or not she can act.

Sydney might have landed her big break-out role in Euphoria, but she's actually been acting since 2009. With two Emmy nominations under her belt, and roles in several critically acclaimed TV shows including The White Lotus, The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects, Sydney's filmography is pretty impressive. The 26-year-old is also now a producer on several of her own projects.

But despite all of that success, Sydney is still plagued with questions about her acting abilities and comments about the way that she looks. She feels that she still does not get the recognition she has worked hard to earn.

Speaking to Variety, Sydney responded to a question about whether or not a man with a résumé like hers would get more recognition in the industry.

"There’s way more actresses in the pool in this industry than there are actors, so you have a higher rate of competition," Sydney explained. "But as a male, it’s much easier to do one movie that does really well, and then you can get offered any film that you want."

Sydney then went on say that she is still getting "Can she act?" accusations: "Go watch Reality, White Lotus, Euphoria, Sharp Objects, Handmaid’s Tale — but, OK, I’ll keep trying to prove myself, and hope that one day I can get cast with an amazing director and have a film that people recognize."

She added: "My last two films that haven’t come out yet, Echo Valley with Julianne Moore, directed by Michael Pearce, and Eden, directed by Ron Howard — those were just dream projects to be a part of, and I really am excited for them, and hope they push the needle.

Sydney was also recently hit with ridiculously misogynistic comments after she revealed that her dream is to work with Martin Scorsese. When her quotes were shared on social media, hundreds of users flocked to the comments to suggest she is not talented enough to work with Scorsese because of her body and her looks.

Thankfully, others called out the comments and pointed out the double standards. "Misogyny is crazy because if i man told his dream is to work with martin everyone would be gagged and praising him [sic]" one user wrote.

Others also pointed out that the likes of Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi and Charles Melton have all now worked with critically acclaimed directors and auteurs, following their breakout roles in teen shows and films.

Put some respect on Sydney Sweeney's name!

