Sydney Sweeney responds to accusations that she "can't act"

19 March 2024, 14:27

Sydney Sweeney and director Michael Mohan discuss new film Immaculate

By Katie Louise Smith

"And me, I’m still getting 'Can she act?' accusations."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sydney Sweeney has responded to – and called out – the ongoing conversation and misogynistic comments about whether or not she can act.

Sydney might have landed her big break-out role in Euphoria, but she's actually been acting since 2009. With two Emmy nominations under her belt, and roles in several critically acclaimed TV shows including The White Lotus, The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects, Sydney's filmography is pretty impressive. The 26-year-old is also now a producer on several of her own projects.

But despite all of that success, Sydney is still plagued with questions about her acting abilities and comments about the way that she looks. She feels that she still does not get the recognition she has worked hard to earn.

Speaking to Variety, Sydney responded to a question about whether or not a man with a résumé like hers would get more recognition in the industry.

Sydney Sweeney responds to accusations that she "can&squot;t act"
Sydney Sweeney responds to accusations that she "can't act". Picture: Renee Dominguez/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images, HBO via Alamy

"There’s way more actresses in the pool in this industry than there are actors, so you have a higher rate of competition," Sydney explained. "But as a male, it’s much easier to do one movie that does really well, and then you can get offered any film that you want."

Sydney then went on say that she is still getting "Can she act?" accusations: "Go watch Reality, White Lotus, Euphoria, Sharp Objects, Handmaid’s Tale — but, OK, I’ll keep trying to prove myself, and hope that one day I can get cast with an amazing director and have a film that people recognize."

She added: "My last two films that haven’t come out yet, Echo Valley with Julianne Moore, directed by Michael Pearce, and Eden, directed by Ron Howard — those were just dream projects to be a part of, and I really am excited for them, and hope they push the needle.

Sydney Sweeney calls mother after finding out she’s up for two Emmys

Sydney was also recently hit with ridiculously misogynistic comments after she revealed that her dream is to work with Martin Scorsese. When her quotes were shared on social media, hundreds of users flocked to the comments to suggest she is not talented enough to work with Scorsese because of her body and her looks.

Thankfully, others called out the comments and pointed out the double standards. "Misogyny is crazy because if i man told his dream is to work with martin everyone would be gagged and praising him [sic]" one user wrote.

Others also pointed out that the likes of Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi and Charles Melton have all now worked with critically acclaimed directors and auteurs, following their breakout roles in teen shows and films.

Put some respect on Sydney Sweeney's name!

Read more Sydney Sweeney news here:

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

Dan Schneider denies "sexualising" children on Nickelodeon following new allegations

Dan Schneider denies "sexualising" kids on his Nickelodeon shows following new allegations

Young Royals season 3 ending explained: Do Wilhelm and Simon end up together?

Do Wilhelm and Simon end up together? Young Royals season 3 ending explained

Mark Ruffalo explains why he was hesitant to film the sex scenes in Poor Things

Mark Ruffalo explains why he was hesitant to film the sex scenes in Poor Things

Young Royals season 3 finale: Here's when it comes out on Netflix

Young Royals season 3 finale release time: Here's when episode 6 comes out on Netflix

Anne Hathaway defends her decision to star in The Idea of You following criticism

Anne Hathaway defends her decision to star in The Idea of You following criticism

Trending on PopBuzz

Ross Lynch kisses fan in crowd at Lollapalooza show in viral video

Ross Lynch kisses fan in crowd at Lollapalooza show in viral video

News

Xikers spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets

Xikers spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Beyoncé praised for releasing a country album after racist CMAs backlash

Beyoncé praised for new country album after racist backlash to her CMAs performance

Beyonce

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Act II album

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Act II album

Beyonce

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles defends her country roots following Texas Hold 'Em controversy

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles defends her country roots following Texas Hold 'Em backlash

Beyonce

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo

More TV & Film

Stranger Things

Euphoria

You

The Umbrella Academy

RuPaul's Drag Race

Sex Education

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview