Stranger Things and JanSport release limited edition backpack collection

By Katie Louise Smith

You can now buy Eleven's JanSport pack from Stranger Things 4!

A brand new Stranger Things season is about to drop, and you know what that means... Brands are about to unveil their all new, limited-edition Stranger Things-inspired collections.

Ahead of Stranger Things 4, JanSport have joined forces with the series to bring fans a whole new collection of "totally rad" packs inspired by the brand new season. Yep, you can wear them all alongside the Hawkins gang – and the California gang.

JanSport's collaboration perfectly captures the look and feel of the latest season and throws back to the JanSport styles that were actually popular in 1986.

The collection will be available starting May 16th 2022 and available for purchase on JanSport.com, Tillys, and select retailers worldwide.

A Stranger Things x JanSport collection drops on May 16. Picture: Netflix, JanSport

Each piece in the collection represents the story of a handful of key characters as they face new supernatural forces as a team.

The collection includes five Hawkins-inspired packs, including one that Eleven carries in the show. (You can peep it very briefly in the California teaser trailer as El climbs into Argyle's Pizza van.) There's also a pack of season 4 themed patches too.

And yes, the JanSport logo appears upside down on the packs too.

A JanSport x Stranger Things limited edition collection is coming. Picture: JanSport

Field Pack Demogorgon Hunter ($70) - The Field Pack Demogorgon Hunter has one large main component for all your evil-fighting needs. This pack features dual zippered side water bottle pockets, a dedicated padded laptop compartment that fits a 15-inch laptop, and more.

Right Pack Hellfire ($80) - This go-to pack is available in two shades (red and black) and features one large main compartment with a side water bottle pocket, a padded laptop sleeve that fits a 15-inch laptop, iconic straight-cut padded shoulder straps and more.

Sierra Madre The Upside Down ($60) - The pack is reversible and features one large main component with a front pocket that is accessible from both sides. The pattern on this pack is the same as El's dress as seen in the trailers.

Here's where to get Eleven's JanSport pack in Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix, JanSport

SuperBreak Plus Eleven ($50) - Featuring one large main component, the pack also includes a side water bottle pocket, an internal padded sleeve that fits a 15-inch laptop, iconic straight-cut padded shoulder straps, and more. This one also includes "Mike + El = <3" written on it. El can be seen carrying this one in the show.

Waistpack Hellfire ($40) - With one main compartment, this waistpack features a front utility pocket, wings for added comfort and support, and an adjustable waist strap.

JanSport's limited edition Stranger Things packs go on sale May 16. Picture: JanSport

