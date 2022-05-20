Stranger Things and MAC have just released a new makeup collection

By Jazmin Duribe

Because you can't defeat The Mind Flayer without the perfect cut crease…

Roll up, roll up! Get your coins at the ready because Stranger Things have teamed up with MAC for an iconic makeup collaboration ahead of the release of Stranger Things 4.

As you already know, Stranger Things 4 is about to drop on Netflix on May 27 following a three-year wait. To get fans hyped, Stranger Things have been littering our feeds with clues about what's to come and announcing collaborations with some of our most-loved brands.

One of those is everybody's favourite makeup brand MAC, who launched the MAC x Stranger Things Collection on May 15.

Stranger Things and MAC have just released a new makeup collection. Picture: MAC, Netflix

Now, if you're all about the '80s vibes then this one's for you. The two-part collection retails for $20 to $45 and features statement bright colours. If you're all about your eyeshadows, there's two to choose from: The Hawkins Class of 1986 Eye Palette, which features eight stunning shades, or the much darker The Void Eye Palette, which is basically the makeup representation of the Upside Down. The collection also includes powder blush, lip glosses and makeup brushes.

"Coming of age in a small town in the ’80s, I completely relate to the vibe and characters of Stranger Things. This collaboration perfectly captures the essence of the era: spirited, adventurous and fun," MAC's Senior Artist Fatima Thomas said.

The limited-edition packaging and the shade names are all inspired by the hit series (hello, "Hawkins High" and "Starcourt Mall") and there's even some hidden clues for you to decipher…

MAC x Stranger Things collection. Picture: MAC

You can shop the MAC x Stranger Things on the MAC website and in stores. US customers can also pick it up at Ulta or Target too.

