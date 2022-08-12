Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer "feels bad" that Nancy dumped Steve for Jonathan

12 August 2022, 15:01

By Sam Prance

Megan Thee Stallion roasted Natalia Dyer over Nancy's decisions on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Natalia Dyer has revealed that she still "feels bad" over Nancy breaking up with Steve to date Jonathan in Stranger Things 2.

Ever since Stranger Things debuted in 2016, fans have been divided over whether Nancy belongs with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) or Steve (Joe Keery). In season 1, Nancy dates Steve but it soon becomes apparent that she's attracted to Jonathan. In season 2, Nancy and Steve try to make things work but, Nancy confesses to Steve that she doesn't love him and begins dating Jonathan afterwards.

Nancy and Jonathan have been together ever since but, in Stranger Things 4, it becomes clear that there are still unresolved feelings between Steve and Nancy. Now, Natalia has let slip that she doesn't like the way Jonathan and Nancy happened.

Stranger Things&squot; Natalia Dyer "feels bad" that Nancy dumped Steve for Jonathan
Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer "feels bad" that Nancy dumped Steve for Jonathan. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Netflix

Yesterday (Aug 12), Natalia appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Megan Thee Stallion grilled Natalia on the Nancy/Jonathan/Steve love triangle. Megan said: "At first, you like Steve? You was into Steve? And then you just kind of dumped him. No caution. Poor Steve. All he do is save your life. And you're like, 'Oh man, I'm going to Jonathan'."

In response, Natalia said: "I do feel bad. Honestly, the way that Jonathan and Nancy happened. She doesn't always make the most morally right decisions all the time but that's human." Sympathising, Megan then quipped: "She's a hot girl!"

However, before letting it go, Megan said: "Then in this last season, you was flirting with Steve. What's it really giving, Nancy? I feel like you like Steve still." Natalia then joked: "Well, you know, gotta have options! I'm just kidding."

Stranger Things 4 ends with Nancy and Steve still together. Whether they stay with each other in Stranger Things 5 is yet to be seen. Talking to Variety about Nancy's romantic future, Natalia said: "I want something for Nancy that makes sense. I don’t want her to just end up with somebody because it feels like that’s what she needs to do."

Who do you want Nancy to end up with? Are you Team Jonathan or Team Steve?

