Khloe Kardashian breaks down in tears over Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal in Kardashians finale

By Katie Louise Smith

"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world... You're not even gonna give a heads-up before the rest of the world? It's an additional slap in my face."

Can you believe the season finale of The Kardashians is already here?! In the shocking final episode of the first season, viewers finally saw Khloé Kardashian deal with the discovery of her ex Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal. (Kris Jenner also records a Khristmas song with Travis Barker in the episode – but that's another discussion for another day.)

In case you haven't been...keeping up...with the Tristan scandal, here's what you need to know: In late 2021, Tristan admitted to cheating on Khloé with Maralee Nichols. Maralee became pregnant and claimed Tristan was the father of her baby. After taking a paternity test, Tristan was later confirmed to be the father.

That all happened back in December, when the family were filming their Hulu show. Production managed to catch the moment everyone found out as cameras were already rolling. And in the season finale episode, viewers were shown Khloé's devastating reaction in real time.

The Kardashians airs Khloe Kardashian's genuine reaction to Tristan cheating scandal. Picture: Disney+, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

The episode opens with Kim on the phone to Khloé, who has literally just woken up and found out about Tristan's cheating and paternity scandal. Kim informs Khloé of the lawsuit, and reads out his own words from Tristan's declaration.

"But if this isn't the biggest sign for you to not have another baby with this human being..." Kim tells Khloé, before Khloé adds: "I just would like the truth."

Over the phone, viewers can then hear Khloé's heart-wrenching sobs as Kim continues to talk to her. As Khloé continues to break down, Kim asks the cameras to stop filming.

Back in May, executive producer Danielle King told Us Weekly that Khloé's reaction was genuine as the cameras were rolling on Kim's day when the news broke that morning: "Well for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera.

#TheKardashians #Kardashians #Kardashiansonhulu s1e10



Khloe sobbing 😭 on the phone with Kim after reading Tristan’s court declaration.



Admits to sleeping with Maralee on his 30th b-day……what a slap 👋 in the face! pic.twitter.com/UvsdAEOoWi — RealityStella (@realitystella) June 16, 2022

In a confessional, Khloé addresses the situation for the first time: "I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it, but fine if you do it, you're not even gonna give a heads-up before the rest of the world? It's an additional slap in my face."

"It's humiliating, I'm embarrassed... I would prefer to be alone than to be around people, and it wasn't a time for me to have a family meeting where I needed to hear everyone's opinions and thoughts abut my own life," she adds, referring to the family meeting that Kim called after hearing the news.

"I'm replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date, every whatever... all of that was a lie. God, how were you able to not say something?" Khloé continues. "I feel just not really in my own body, that these things are just happening and I'm just going through the motions. But when things happen to you a couple of times, you do kind of become immune to them. Which is really sad."

Khloe goes on to call Tristan's behaviour "an act of betrayal," "manipulation," and "deceit". She adds that she believes that there was "absolutely" no way Tristan would have told her about his relationship with Maralee if there was not a baby involved.

Khloé Kardashian breaks down on phone to Kim over Tristan's paternity scandal. Picture: Disney+

Back in January, it was confirmed that Tristan was the father of Maralee's baby boy after the paternity test result came back positive, despite him previously denying being the father.

He publicly apologised to Khloé in a statement on his Instagram story, saying: "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

