Khloé Kardashian reveals she was planning to marry Tristan Thompson before his paternity scandal

By Sam Prance

Khloé Kardashian learns about Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal in this week's episode of The Kardashians.

Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she wanted to marry Tristan Thompson before she found out about his secret love child.

Ever since Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first started dating, their relationship has gone through multiple cheating scandals. In 2019, Tristan was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods at a party and, in late 2021, Tristan admitted to cheating on Khloé with Maralee Nichols, after a paternity test proved that he's the father of Maralee's son.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians (Jun 9), Khloe and her sisters finally learn about Tristan's latest affair and his child with Maralee. It's shocking and emotional but it's made even more shocking and emotional because Khloé confirms that she's hoping to marry Tristan in interviews that take place shortly before she finds out about his ongoing infidelity.

READ MORE: The Kardashians viewers slam Tristan Thompson for saying Khloé Kardashian would "never" leave him

Khloé Kardashian reveals she was planning to marry Tristan Thompson before his paternity scandal. Picture: Hulu, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

In a real-life conversation with Khloé, her mother Kris Jenner tells her that marriage is "all Tristan talks about." She explains: "He’s always talking about how much he wants to make sure that he regains that trust that he knows that he lost, like, a new, fresh start".

Khloé then replies: "Totally. I think we both do. I think we both are excited for this and [to] get out of that toxic place we were in. I believe people should have multiple chances in life. I do. But it takes work and it takes time and everyone just has to be patient and not everyone is."

She continues: "I know what marriage is about. I love being married. Marriage is definitely not easy."

In a separate confessional, Khloé says: "I love marriage, I believe in marriage, I take it very seriously. I’m not with Tristan to just float around with Tristan. Marriage is the end goal, but right now I still think there’s just work to be done with him and I both. At this moment in my life, everything’s just in a really good place right now."

The episode essentially documents how Khloé and Tristan have seemingly worked through their issues and moved past his previous infidelity. However, towards the end of the episode, we see Kim Kardashian calling Kris to inform her that she's been sent an article in which Tristan confirms that he's cheated again. Kylie then calls Kim and says: "You're lying."

Kim responds, "No, I'm not fucking lying. I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her," and Kylie asks: "Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?" Kim continues: "The whole thing that's so sad is that she wants a baby boy and now this girl's having a fucking baby boy? A fucking random that he sleeps with one night? Fuck him. Oh, I was so team him."

Kylie finally says: "She doesn't deserve this. This has to be her final sign." All the while, Kim and her sisters are unable to contact Khloé but the episode then ends with Khloe calling Kim and saying: "What the fuck is this?"

In a teaser for next week's episode, Khloe reveals: "I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him." Then in a phone call with Kendall Jenner, she says: "I'm so anxious. I fainted the other day."

In January 2022, Tristan wrote via Instagram stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Tristan continued: "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Khloé didn't address the situation at the time. However, in an ABC News interview in April, she stated: "I still think he's a great guy and a great dad he's just not the guy for me." Khloé is yet to address the situation any further publicly but we imagine that she will open up about it in the season 1 finale of The Kardashians next week (Jun 16).

