Harry Styles say he used to feel "ashamed" about his sex life

By Katie Louise Smith

"I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with."

Another day, another new Harry Styles interview, and this time, he’s opening up about how he used to feel "ashamed" for having a sex life.

The 'As It Was' singer, who is currently gearing up to release his 3rd studio album, Harry's House, is no stranger to singing about sex. From 'Watermelon Sugar' (if you don't know the meaning behind that yet, where the hell have you been?!) to the unreleased, frequently performed bop 'Medicine', even some of One Direction's best songs were about sex...

But in a brand new cover story with Better Homes & Gardens, Harry has now revealed that he used to struggle to feel comfortable with "the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex".

"For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life," Harry told the outlet. "I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with."

Harry continued: "At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful. But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, 'Yes, I have sex.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry also revealed that he found the media’s obsession with him defining himself and his sexuality as “outdated”.

"I've been really open with it with my friends, but that's my personal experience; it's mine," he said. "The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it's about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you're checking."

