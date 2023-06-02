Is Hayley Williams on Speak Now (Taylor's Version)? Taylor Swift fans are convinced

Taylor Swift explains the meaning of her Lavender Haze lyrics

By Katie Louise Smith

"Let me just tell you, this is coming at a very interesting time that you're giving me this to wear. And that's all I'll say."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This is a pop emergency! I repeat: THIS IS A POP EMERGENCY! Is Taylor Swift set to collaborate with Hayley Williams on Speak Now (Taylor's Version)? Fans are absolutely convinced it's about to happen thanks to a comment Hayley recently said to a fan at a meet and greet.

If you're a Swiftie or a member of the Parafamily, you'll know that Taylor and Hayley go way back. The two have been friends for years; Hayley appeared in Taylor's 'Bad Blood' video, and Paramore have also recently just supported Taylor on her Eras Tour.

Now it seems like the duo are about to finally collaborate on a track together... if Hayley's recent hint is to be believed.

READ MORE: Taylor Lautner is worried for John Mayer over Taylor Swift's Speak Now re-release

Hayley Williams sparks Speak Now Taylor's Version theories thanks to fan comment. Picture: Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Bonnie Biess/Getty Images

Paramore fan Layla (@good4yuna) recently got the chance to meet Hayley and Brian O'Connor at a Good Dye Young event at Ulta Beauty. During the photo opportunity, Layla gifted Hayley a Speak Now-themed friendship bracelet, as is now tradition thanks to Swifties attending Taylor's Eras Tour shows.

Sharing the photos and a short video on social media, Layla then revealed that Hayley told her that it was "an interesting time" for her to be given a Speak Now bracelet.

"Let me just tell you, this is coming at a very interesting time that you're giving me this to wear," Hayley teased. "And that's all I'll say."

Ummm, are we about to get a Speak Now (Taylor's Version) vault track featuring Hayley Williams/Paramore?

I GAVE HAYLEY A SPEAK NOW BRACELET & SHE SAID ITS AN INTERESTING TIME FOR ME TO BE GIVING HER IT HOLY SHIT HAYLEY ON SPEAK NOW TV pic.twitter.com/YNO1oXu9om — ًlayla (@good4yuna) June 1, 2023

Will Hayley Williams feature on 'Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)'?

As soon as fans saw Hayley's reaction to the Speak Now bracelet, the 'Better Than Revenge' theories began.

Taylor's pop-punk inspired 'Better Than Revenge' and Paramore's 'Misery Business' have often been criticised and compared to each other by fans and critics due to their anti-feminist and "slut-shaming" lyrics.

So far, Taylor has kept her re-recorded albums exactly as they were originally released. No other artists have jumped onto tracks they weren't originally featured on, so it's unlikely that Hayley will appear on 'Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version)'.

If Hayley (or Paramore) do feature on Speak Now (Taylor's Version), it will probably be on a From The Vault track.

That said, seeing as Taylor is having a lot of fun releasing music whenever she feels like it now, a new remix of 'Better Than Revenge' featuring Hayley – perhaps with an updated message and new lyrics – is not completely out of the realm of possibility.

But of course, all of this is just speculation for now... Speak Now (Taylor's Version) finally arrives on July 7th, which means Taylor will probably begin hinting at the track list in a few weeks. Watch this space!

Read more about Taylor Swift here: